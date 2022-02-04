Debbie Deegan: 'You get involved in the lives of children who need you'

- The Tree by The Sea, €8. Sales of the book fund the children for a period after To Children With Love closes. See: www.thetreebythesea.ie
Life before the Irish was grey to me, lifeless, and lonely. When they arrived in 1998, our world changed to colour. They all wore bright clothes, they were always smiling, they all wanted to hug us and seemed to really want to be our friends. In the beginning, I did not trust them, I trusted no one. My own mother did not want me and I found it extremely hard to build relationships as a result. I was the ‘bold’ child in class, I acted out, I was rude, and kept to myself – this behaviour kept people away from me.
Eventually, we all realised the Irish were coming back and fulfilling all their promises. We got sports equipment, toys, new rooms, clean toilets, a bus, birthday parties. We started to realise they meant what they said, and very slowly, I made friends with their volunteers and the ones who kept coming back.
My grades improved in school and as I got older one of the Irish set up a ‘Leavers Programme’. I didn’t think I would be able for it, but with hard work and lots of encouragement and support I made it on to the programme. I was coaxed, pushed, and mentored to go to University to do law. I resisted it at first as I knew I would fail, but the Irish convinced me I could do it.
When I left the orphanage, I moved into a flat in Bryansk, all the boys on the Leaver’s Programme did. A young Irish guy came called Peter Gannon, bought this big flat for us – this changed my life. Living there taught me how to cope with real life. The Irish and Russian staff made me study, they went to all parent-teacher meetings, met with the director of my university they really did apply pressure, I resisted a bit, we had many arguments, but it was worth it.
Today I am a qualified lawyer - I work for a Russian bank. I am married to a beautiful Russian girl and we have a very special little girl called Lily.
Sometimes, I go back to the orphanage to help To Children With Love and sometimes I go just to help the children. I was a difficult boy, I know that now, but they never gave up on me, no matter what I did. What can I say now to them but ‘thank you’, you gave me back my dignity and my life. I never thought I could be a father, a husband or a lawyer, thank you to all that helped me.