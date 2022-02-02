Champ of the Week: Ferrit and Lee in Midleton goes above and beyond

John said Pat Ferriter of Ferrit and Lee restaurant in Midleton went ‘above and beyond’ and literally moved tables for him to get a last booking just before Christmas.
He said it was very busy at the time and tables were as “rare as hen's teeth”.
As the Concierge Manager at Fota Resort, John knows about good service so this is high praise indeed coming from John.
Stephen from Ferrit and Lee restaurant said he was thrilled to be nominated and he was delighted, especially the staff.
He said that they thrive on offering excellent customer service so it is great to be recognised.
