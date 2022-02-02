Champ of the Week: Ferrit and Lee in Midleton goes above and beyond

The Midleton restaurant went the distance to accommodate customers amid the Christmas rush
Champ of the Week: Ferrit and Lee in Midleton goes above and beyond
Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 19:14

John Coleman would like to nominate Pat Ferriter of Ferrit and Lee restaurant in Midleton.

John said Pat Ferriter of Ferrit and Lee restaurant in Midleton went ‘above and beyond’ and literally moved tables for him to get a last booking just before Christmas. 

He said it was very busy at the time and tables were as “rare as hen's teeth”.

As the Concierge Manager at Fota Resort, John knows about good service so this is high praise indeed coming from John. 

Stephen from Ferrit and Lee restaurant said he was thrilled to be nominated and he was delighted, especially the staff. 

He said that they thrive on offering excellent customer service so it is great to be recognised.

  • Do you have a business you would like to nominate for consumer Champ of the Week? Contact Niamh on hennessy.niamh@gmail.com or on Twitter on @ni22 - DMs open.

More in this section

Charlie Bird launches new website ahead of Croagh Patrick charity climb Charlie Bird launches new website ahead of Croagh Patrick charity climb
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland says Spider-Man role gave him ‘incredible education’ on stunts
World premiere of The Delinquent Season Cillian Murphy on the difficulty of filming Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory
#ConsumerCorner
<p>Nicola Coughlan "can't cope" when she is surprised by a question from Lin-Manuel Miranda </p>

Nicola Coughlan cries as Lin-Manuel Miranda admits he is a ‘long time fan’ of hers 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices