Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting first child together

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

The pop icon and Fenty founder showed off her baby bump in New York City while on a walk with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Wearing a long, unbuttoned pink puffer jacket, Ri Ri was beaming as she showed off her growing stomach.

Back in May, A$AP Rocky told GQ the Barbadian singer was the love of his life.

“I think when you know, you know,” he said.

“She's the One."

The 33-year-old also told the magazine said starting a family was in his “destiny”.

"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad,” he told GQ, adding that he thinks he would have “a very fly child”.

Rihanna has also spoken about becoming a mother previously, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she saw herself having "three or four" children within the forthcoming decade.