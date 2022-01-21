‘I’m truly heartbroken’: Neven Maguire’s dog dies after being knocked down

Chef Neven Maguire has shared a touching tribute after one of his family’s dogs was knocked down and killed.

Benji and his furry friend, Roxy, lived with the family and Maguire says they “brought us so much happiness, fun and laughter.”

Sadly, Benji passed away on Wednesday, leaving the family “heartbroken”.

“Have some sad news. One of our dogs, Benji, was tragically knocked down and killed,” Maguire wrote on social media.

some sad news one of our dogs Benji was tragically knocked down & killed yesterday we loved our dogs they brought us so much happiness were so sad & will miss Benji so much thank u for all the happy memories laughter & fun he touched our lives so much we will always cherish 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/m8bJtat4aY — Neven Maguire (@nevenmaguire) January 20, 2022

“We loved our dogs so much and are heartbroken. They have brought us so much happiness, fun and laughter.

We will always cherish our time together, you made it so so special.

“We love you Benji, always in our hearts. We will look after Roxy.”

Maguire received an outpouring of condolences on social media and he later shared his gratitude at the support he and his family received.

“Thank you all for your messages, so kind. I’m truly heartbroken. They brought so much happiness and joy to our lives, [we] will always be grateful.”