‘I’m truly heartbroken’: Neven Maguire’s dog dies after being knocked down

'Benji was tragically knocked down and killed'
‘I’m truly heartbroken’: Neven Maguire’s dog dies after being knocked down

One of Neven Maguire's dogs was knocked down and has died.

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 10:41
Denise O’Donoghue

Chef Neven Maguire has shared a touching tribute after one of his family’s dogs was knocked down and killed.

Benji and his furry friend, Roxy, lived with the family and Maguire says they “brought us so much happiness, fun and laughter.” 

Sadly, Benji passed away on Wednesday, leaving the family “heartbroken”. 

“Have some sad news. One of our dogs, Benji, was tragically knocked down and killed,” Maguire wrote on social media.

“We loved our dogs so much and are heartbroken. They have brought us so much happiness, fun and laughter. 

We will always cherish our time together, you made it so so special.

“We love you Benji, always in our hearts. We will look after Roxy.” 

Maguire received an outpouring of condolences on social media and he later shared his gratitude at the support he and his family received.

“Thank you all for your messages, so kind. I’m truly heartbroken. They brought so much happiness and joy to our lives, [we] will always be grateful.”

Read More

Pete the Vet: How do you know when it’s time to let go?

More in this section

Kathryn Thomas celebrates birthday in style ahead of Late Late appearance this evening Kathryn Thomas celebrates birthday in style ahead of Late Late appearance this evening
ROY ‘It took four men and a fire extinguisher to get the tiger off him’: The tragedy of Vegas magicians Siegfried and Roy
Covid face masks: How to wear, re-use and discard yours safely  Covid face masks: How to wear, re-use and discard yours safely 
PetsBenjiPerson: Neven Maguire
<p> Former RTÉ reporter Charlie Bird got emotional recounting the story</p>

‘It was the loveliest gesture:’ Charlie Bird close to tears recalling special moment with Daniel O’Donnell

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices