The fashion forecast: Some of Jean Byrne's most iconic looks down through the years

RTÉ weather presenter Jean Byrne has hung up her weather charts.

The meteorologist, who was known for her daring looks on screen, presented her last bulletin on RTÉ in October after 25 years with Met Eireann.

The Kerry woman, who first appeared on our screens back in 1996, was revered for her fashion-forward looks — even inspiring a Facebook group 'The Jean Byrne Appreciation Society' and, at one point, an Instagram dedicated to her looks.

Back in 2019, Jean said she doesn't go out of her way to find new designers but she liked things that "nobody else is wearing".

So as the sun goes down on Jean's time on the bulletin, we pay homage to some of her best outfits.

The hot-pink number

Jean Byrne's hot pink number

Did she wear this to a summer wedding afterwards? We definitely would have.

The sunny yellow dress

Respect to Jean Byrne for her dress choice for tonight's weather forecast #rte #weather pic.twitter.com/TIrATPzN3y — Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh (@niamh_dr) July 9, 2013

Jean was always good at matching her outfits to the day's news. We love this sunny look.

The cut-out dress

Meteorologist Jean Byrne delivering the weather

This sexy cut-out dress was one of her more daring looks. Pretty Little Thing was taking notes.

The a-symmetric gown

Jean Byrne Picture: RTÉ

This all-white, a-symmetric gown belongs at the Golden Globes.

The St Patrick's Day gúna

Jean Byrne's satin St Patrick's Day guna on RTE weather pic.twitter.com/ngALrvZh — Laura Ryan (@LauraMR) March 17, 2012

We adore the silk green dress she donned for the festivities in 2021.

Peter Mark VIP Style Awards 2014

Jean Byrne attends the Peter Mark VIP Style Awards at Marker Hotel on April 25, 2014

When Jean wasn't on the box, she was turning heads on red carpets. One of our favourite red carpet looks has to be the green and black getup she wore at the Peter Mark VIP Style Awards in 2014.

Her Irish Country Magazine cover

Jean Byrne Irish Country Magazine cover

Jean Byrne even once graced Irish Country Magazine — and there wasn't a bit of Bondi Sands in sight.

The acid yellow dress

Jean Byrne in an acid yellow stunner

Never afraid of a pop of colour, Jean Byrne stunned in this number.

The 'tinfoil' dress

Met Eireann Weather forecaster Jean Byrne in Silver dress. / /RTE

We'll be honest, we aren't sure about this one, but we just couldn't leave it out.