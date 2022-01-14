The fashion forecast: Some of Jean Byrne's most iconic looks down through the years

RTÉ weather presenter Jean Byrne has hung up her weather charts.
The meteorologist, who was known for her daring looks on screen, presented her last bulletin on RTÉ in October after 25 years with Met Eireann.
The Kerry woman, who first appeared on our screens back in 1996, was revered for her fashion-forward looks — even inspiring a Facebook group 'The Jean Byrne Appreciation Society' and, at one point, an Instagram dedicated to her looks.
That #FridayFeeling when you find an @instagram account dedicated to @rtenews weather queen Jean Byrne ☀️💧⚡️🌩❄️🌙 #JeanTheWeatherQueen pic.twitter.com/H6CxjzmK2q— Niamh O'Donoghue (@Niamh_Not_Neeme) November 4, 2016
Back in 2019, Jean said she doesn't go out of her way to find new designers but she liked things that "nobody else is wearing".
So as the sun goes down on Jean's time on the bulletin, we pay homage to some of her best outfits.
Did she wear this to a summer wedding afterwards? We definitely would have.
Respect to Jean Byrne for her dress choice for tonight's weather forecast #rte #weather pic.twitter.com/TIrATPzN3y— Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh (@niamh_dr) July 9, 2013
Jean was always good at matching her outfits to the day's news. We love this sunny look.
This sexy cut-out dress was one of her more daring looks. Pretty Little Thing was taking notes.
This all-white, a-symmetric gown belongs at the Golden Globes.
Jean Byrne's satin St Patrick's Day guna on RTE weather pic.twitter.com/ngALrvZh— Laura Ryan (@LauraMR) March 17, 2012
We adore the silk green dress she donned for the festivities in 2021.
When Jean wasn't on the box, she was turning heads on red carpets. One of our favourite red carpet looks has to be the green and black getup she wore at the Peter Mark VIP Style Awards in 2014.
Jean Byrne even once graced Irish Country Magazine — and there wasn't a bit of Bondi Sands in sight.
Never afraid of a pop of colour, Jean Byrne stunned in this number.
We'll be honest, we aren't sure about this one, but we just couldn't leave it out.