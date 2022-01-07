Molly-Mae Hague addresses '24 hours in a day' backlash

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after comments she made on a podcast have received a massive backlash online.

The 22-year-old former Love Island contestant came under fire for saying "everyone has the same 24 hours" and "if you want something enough you can achieve it."

"It just depends on what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future," she told Dragon Den's Steven Bartlett, on an episode of his Diary Of A CEO podcast, "and I'll go to any length."

Molly-Mae, who is also the creative director of fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, acknowledged on the podcast that she had been criticised in the past for suggesting everyone has the same 24 hours in a day.

"But, technically, what I'm saying is correct," she said, "We do."

Picture: @mollymae / Instagram

The influencer who has over 6.3m followers on Instagram has been slammed on social media for being "tone deaf" and "stupid" with some calling her comments "Thatcherite."

Addressing the controversy in a statement to The Sun on Friday, Molly-Mae's representatives said "her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life."

"Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation. She can only speak of her own experience.”

“If you listen to the full conversation and interview, Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself.

“This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success. Molly refers to a quote which says ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.

Hague’s representatives said she acknowledges “everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds” but her comments were “in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life”.

Molly-Mae rose to fame on ITV's Love Island

The statement also addressed the backlash the 22-year-old has received online.

"Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as ‘if you are homeless buy a house’ and ‘if you are poor be poor’.

“These are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation.”

Steven Bartlett, who hosts the Diary of a CEO podcast, also addressed the controversy on Twitter.

He said Molly-Mae faced a “double standard” as a young and successful woman and that his male guests did not have to “tip toe” around their successes.

Gender issues aside, the standard we hold Molly Mae to as a 22 year-old that's figuring out the world is absolutely outrageous.



She once said she didn't like Italian food, it trended No.1 all day, was written about in every newspaper and she had to issue a public apology. 22. — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) January 7, 2022

"Molly Mae did an interview on my podcast, yesterday a soundbite from that interview went viral, she trended No.1 on Twitter, every newspaper covered it and MPs weighed in.

“I’ve had male guests say what she said. No one cared. But when Molly says it, she’s crucified? Crazy.

“I’ve become very aware of the double standard that successful women face. If I interview a man, he can brag about money, take full credit for his success and talk about his cars?

“If I interview a successful women, she’s got to tip toe around her success and watch her words? Gender issues aside, the standard we hold Molly Mae to as a 22 year-old that’s figuring out the world is absolutely outrageous.”

Picture: @mollymae / Instagram

Fellow Love Island contestant Maura Higgins has also defended Molly-Mae, responding to a tweet from another Love Islander who said Molly-Mae hasn't experienced a lot of "life" and "we all say things when we're younger and look back and think 'well that was stupid."

Surely you know as someone in this industry how lonely and scary it can be when the whole internet is slamming you. Your entitled to your opinion yes but I’m really surprised you commenting on this at all — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) January 6, 2022

Maura responded: "Surely you know as someone in this industry how lonely and scary it can be when the whole internet is slamming you. Your entitled to your opinion yes but I’m really surprised you commenting on this at all."

Molly-Mae found fame when she coupled up with boxer Tommy Fury on ITV dating show Love Island in 2019 and has gone on to become one of the show’s most recognisable figures. She reporetedly now earns a seven-figure sum as creative director of fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.