‘I couldn’t eat, I couldn't  sleep:’ Tommy Bowe explains Ireland AM absence

The former Rugby star says Covid-19 has 'knocked him for six'
Picture: @tommybowe / Instagram

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 14:10
Nicole Glennon

Former rugby star Tommy Bowe has revealed he is taking some time out from his Ireland AM presenting duties after Covid-19 “knocked him for six". 

The presenter has been missing from the box this week, with fans curious as to his absence.

Taking to Instagram, the Virgin Media star explained he contracted the virus last week and it has been “pretty brutal". 

“I ended up getting tonsillitis,” he said. 

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t speak, I lost a load of weight” 

“New Year’s wasn’t much craic for me," said the father of two, adding that he was grateful his family was OK.

The 37-year-old said he will be taking a couple of days to “rest up” and is hopeful he’ll be back on Ireland AM next week.

Tommy's fellow presenter Muireann O’Connell recently returned to the programme after contracting Covid-19 just before Christmas.

Meet the leaders: Final Operation Transformation leader is Cork beautician and farmer

