‘He’s here and he’s perfect’: Evanne Ní Chuilinn gives birth to a baby boy

RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn has welcomed a new addition to her family following the birth of her third child with husband Brian Fitzsimons.

Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons was born at lunchtime on Tuesday.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” she wrote on Twitter. “Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch, Jan 4th - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful.”

🤍 He’s here and he’s perfect 🤍



Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch today Jan 4th - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful.



Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí 💫 pic.twitter.com/dIEWck5HQu — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) January 4, 2022

In an interview with the Irish Examiner last August, Ní Chuilinn, 40, spoke about her decision to talk publicly about her fertility treatment, having turned to IVF treatment when she failed to conceive naturally.

She said it would have been “almost dishonest not to let it be known that I did IVF because I tried for three years to get pregnant naturally and I couldn’t.

“It was something we wanted for a long time. I’d see people getting pregnant naturally with absolutely no bother and it would be really hard to take so I didn’t want people to think it had happened naturally when it didn’t.

I would have felt a bit under pressure when I heard about people my age getting pregnant without any trouble.

The Kilkenny native says she “put it off for so long” as she was “terrified” that the IVF wouldn’t work.

Ní Chuilinn experienced hyperemesis, an all-day sickness experienced by a very small percentage of pregnant women, on all of her pregnancies.

“I had it on my other two children so I kind of expected it. It’s really debilitating because you get yourself into a cycle of vomiting.”

Due to the condition, she was unable to travel to Tokyo to cover the Olympic Games for RTÉ last summer.