Wedding of the Week: The top 10 wedding stories our readers loved in 2021

Hannah and Michael's celebrations make waves

The Atlantic was the backdrop to Hannah Glynn and Michael Grogan’s engagement and wedding. The couple got engaged at Inchydoney beach in December 2019 and more than a year and a half later headed for Ventry to exchange vows.

Hannah, from Crecora in Co Limerick, and Mallow, Co Cork, and Michael, from Blackrock Road, Cork City, first met in March 2016 via dating app Tinder.

Ciara and Padraig married by the same priest who wed bride's parents

Ciara O’Connor and Padraig Brennan. Picture: Ian Cronin Photography

A historic 18th-century manor house at the foot of the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Kerry was the picture-perfect setting for Ciara O’Connor and Padraig Brennan’s big day.

The luxury Churchtown House in Beaufort, Killarney, rolled out the red carpet for its second-ever wedding after Ciara, from Scartaglin, Co Kerry, and Padraig, from Ballinhassig, Co Cork, exchanged vows in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Scartaglin.

Sinéad and Jack met on their first day at school

Sinéad Connery and Jack Coade. Picture: Magda Lukas Photography

They first met in junior infants as they embarked on their school days and during their teenage years Cupid’s arrow struck for this Cork couple.

Sinéad Connery, from Onslow Gardens, and Jack Coade, from Blackpool, were wed in July in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mogeely, by Fr Frank O’Neill and held their reception in the five-star Castlemartyr Resort.

Like a 1950s honeymoon on the Ring of Kerry for Frances and Breeda

Weekend wedding May 22 FBreeda Lyne and Fran Neeson. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

These Kerry newlyweds looked back with nostalgia across the decades when setting off on their honeymoon.

Because of the pandemic guidelines, Killarney couple Frances Neeson and Breeda Lyne's joyful holiday odyssey was within their own county. “It was like a 1950s Irish honeymoon on the Ring of Kerry," said Frances. They met on a night out with friends in their hometown Killarney in January 2017.

Farm fun lights up Laura and Patrick’s big day

Laura Lavery and Patrick Scanlon. Picture: Ian Cronin Photography

Laura Lavery and Patrick Scanlon presented their guests with cattle tag keyrings as wedding favours and even the wedding cake, a three-tier confection, carried an agricultural theme.

Laura, from Tarbert, Co Kerry, and Patrick, from Glin, Co Limerick, exchanged in St Mary’s Church, Tarbert and on the day before their nuptials, Patrick rang Laura to inform her of the arrival of an extra-special wedding present: a Belgian blue bull calf they named Rambo.

Our trucking family rallied around and it really added a personal touch

Their 'trucking family' rallied round when Ber Jordan and John Murphy got married. Picture: Henry Quinn

Their 'trucking family' revved up to support Ber Jordan and John Murphy when they tied the knot in September. The couple, who set up a haulage business four years ago, were keen to have their Scania feature in their wedding.

Ber, from Shanbally, Co Cork, and John, from Burnfort, Mallow, Co Cork, were married on September 19, 2020, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Shanbally by Fr Aidan Crowley.

Cork couple had just the ticket for a very fine day

Kathy Myers and Tom McCarthy. Picture: Ian Cronin Photography

Kathy Myers and Tom McCarthy exchanged vows in The Brehon Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry, in a humanist ceremony led by Geraldine O’Neill, celebrant.

Kathy, originally from Killarney, and Tom, from Cork city, became friends when they first met two decades ago, when they were both working in Watercourse Road Garda Station in Cork, in 2001.

Love at first sight for Shóna and Daniel

Shóna Murphy and Daniel Bloom. Picture: Ciara O'Donnell

Shóna Murphy and Daniel Bloom’s paths first crossed seven years ago and they got engaged in December 2018. “He proposed at the viewpoint across from the Aghadoe Heights overlooking the Lakes of Killarney. We booked the venue the next morning!” said Shóna.

The bride, from Midleton, and groom, originally from London, were wed in December 2020 in a spiritual ceremony in Ballyseede Castle and held their reception in the same venue.

A wedding at Adare Manor for Maria and David

Maria Morgan and David Weldon. Picture: Hu O'Reilly

They got engaged in Mexico in June 2018 and Maria Morgan and David Weldon hoped to pack their suitcases again for their big day, which was to take place two years later. But, as with many weddings during pandemic times, the couple had to rethink their date and location.

The bride, and groom, from Ashbourne, Co Meath, decided to head for Munster for their nuptials — specifically to County Limerick.

Just the two of us for dinner, and then a bottle of champagne by the pool

Findabhair (Finn) Ní Fhaoláin and Huib van der Aar. Picture: Miguel Ponte

As a bride with a passion for sustainable living, splurging on her wedding gown was never likely to feature on the planning list.

Findabhair (Finn) Ní Fhaoláin, a Dublin-born marine biologist, found the perfect dress for €25 on Depop for her wedding to Huib van der Aar, a musician, originally from Breda in the Netherlands.

