Amanda Byram: 'I cherished every moment of my pregnancy - even the morning sickness'

Television presenter and wellness guru Amanda Byram has said she cherished “every moment” of her pregnancy - even the morning sickness.

The 48-year-old gave birth to Phoenix Blaze Byram Okines in November.

Taking to Instagram, the former Dancing with the Stars presenter told her nearly 73,000 followers that she expanded both “emotionally and spiritually” in tandem with the growth of her bump over the past nine months.

“I had no idea of the capacity my heart had to feel such powerful love, determination, instinct and sheer gratitude,” the Dubliner revealed.

Sharing pictures of her pregnancy, Byram said she was most surprised by how much she enjoyed watching her body change in a way that once upon a time would have terrified her.

“For years, even close friends had said I would hate being pregnant because I have an active lifestyle and they assumed I would feel trapped or anxious, but I found the opposite to be true.

“I wasn’t restricted in anyway and stayed active, fit and healthy throughout.” Byram, who married British television producer Julian Okines in 2016, said she “adored” being pregnant.

“I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy - not a blessing I take for granted.” The presenter said she cherished every moment, even the morning sickness - which she joked should be called 24/7 sickness - because it was reassurance that her baby was there inside getting ready to “change our lives forever.”