Milestones: a look at 2022's pop-culture anniversaries

Hello and welcome to the sci-fi sounding year 2022! We are counting on you, 2022, not to make us learn any more Greek letters like Omicron. We’ve had quite enough of that already.

Instead, let’s take a look at all the anniversaries coming up this year, starting with Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday, and the 100th birthdays of Doris Day, Judy Garland and Ava Gardner.