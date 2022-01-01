Dear Louise: My friend is trying to leave an abusive relationship - how can I help?

Dear Louise, I don’t know how to support a friend who has told us she has been in an abusive relationship for over two years, and has been subjected to coercive control and gaslighting. I feel we should have known and spotted the signs.

I don’t know how to help her. She’s working through ending the relationship and unwinding bits like their living situation, which is difficult as they have two kids together. I want her to know that we will do anything we can for her. How do I help her?

The last two years have been heartbreakingly difficult for people trapped in abusive homes.

During the initial lockdown in 2020, nearly 3,500 women contacted a domestic violence service for the first time. And even as stay-at-home measures eased, Women’s Aid’s annual impact report highlighted a 43% increase in contacts with the charity, with a 17% increase in domestic abuse calls to gardaí last year.

As a society, I think we have a greater awareness now that physical violence is wrong; we are less likely to dismiss it as a “private family matter”, or fear we are interfering if we intervene. But there is still so little understanding around emotional abuse.

Gaslighting is attempting to manipulate someone into doubting their own sanity, while coercive control is defined as a “persistent pattern of controlling, coercive, and threatening behaviour including all or some forms of domestic abuse –emotional, physical, financial, or sexual,”. It is a relatively new offence.

It was only two years ago, in January 2019, that coercive control was deemed to be a criminal act, with the first conviction handed down in Donegal Circuit Court in February 2020. Because of this, it is often difficult for people on the outside to spot the warning signs because they don’t even know what they’re supposed to be looking for. This is to say, you shouldn’t feel guilty about not knowing what your friend was going through.

Many abusers who favour emotional abuse over physical are incredibly skilled at manipulating everyone around them, not just their victims. And while it is wonderful news that your friend is in the process of extricating herself and her children from this relationship, now is the time that she will need your support more than ever.

Most women will, on average, try to leave an abusive situation between five and seven times before they are successful, and statistics show that the most dangerous time for a victim is when she finally escapes.

Domestic abuse is about control and power and when an abuser is losing both, they may feel as if they have nothing to lose – which could explain why 77% of domestic violence related homicides occur upon separation. Please encourage your friend to contact her local domestic violence centre, if she hasn’t already, because planning is vital.

The incredible people working in these centres will be able to give your friend practical advice regarding legal, housing, and childcare issues, but they will also know how best to keep her safe.

I would recommend you phone a charity like Women’s Aid or Safe Ireland, or check out their website, to see what tips they give on how best to support your friend through this. Then talk to her – ask her what she needs from you. Does she want you to accompany her to the domestic violence centre? Does she need you to babysit the kids while she meets her solicitor? Can you help her find a new house or apartment, if necessary?

You said in your letter that you want your friend to know that you will do anything you can to help her. Make sure you tell her the same – and then follow through. Trauma like this isn’t going to resolve itself overnight, and your friend deserves to know you will be by her side no matter what.

For anyone reading this piece who suspects a loved one may still be ensnared in an abusive relationship and doesn’t know what to do, my advice to you is similar. Abusers enjoy nothing more than further isolating their victims, creating an “Us Against the World” narrative, so it’s best to take a gentle approach.

That being said, do not ignore the issue. If you can, talk to your friend alone and explain you are concerned. Don’t push – they may deny there is a problem and you cannot force them to admit it. Just reassure her that you are there for her, and that she is not alone.

Remind her that no one deserves to be afraid in their own home, whether the abuse is emotional or physical. And tell her you are there whenever she is ready to talk. It’s crucial to keep the lines of communication between you and your loved one open and judgement-free.

Often friends and family become frustrated, asking “why do they stay?” In Evan Stark’s brilliant book, Coercive Control: The Entrapment of Women in Personal Life, he references a technique an American prosecutor, Sarah Buell, used to explain coercive control to judges. She had them remove their wallets, car keys, and other personal items.

Then she asked why they didn’t “just leave”, highlighting the impossibility of doing so for most victims. Be patient but remain vigilant, too, and be prepared to step in if things escalate.

And if you are in a position to do so, please consider donating what you can to your preferred domestic abuse charity. These organisations are often underfunded and overworked, even though they are quite literally saving people’s lives.