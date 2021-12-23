Britney Spears on her "white classy family": I haven’t forgotten what they did to me

The singer has vowed to be her own cheerleader
Britney Spears on her "white classy family": I haven’t forgotten what they did to me

Britney Spears has vowed to ‘be her own cheerleader’ as she continues to celebrate her freedom from her conservatorship (PA)

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 06:30
Mike Bedigan

Britney Spears has vowed to “be her own cheerleader” as she continues to celebrate her freedom from her conservatorship.

The Toxic singer hit out at her family and displayed her vocal range in a post on Instagram.

“I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader,” she wrote.

“God knows they weren’t.⁣”

Captioning the video, in which she sang several notes in front of a bathroom mirror, she added: “No … I’m not auditioning for anything.

“I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am.

“Yes … I will be my own cheerleader, why?

“I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget.”⁣

The pop star also hinted at a new musical release, adding: “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean.”

More in this section

There's a fireworks display in Cork City tonight - mind your pets There's a fireworks display in Cork City tonight - mind your pets
'The guilt is overwhelming' Muireann O'Connell tests positive for Covid-19  'The guilt is overwhelming' Muireann O'Connell tests positive for Covid-19 
Rose of Tralee Festival Married and transgender women can now enter the Rose of Tralee
SpearsPlace: UK
<p>James Franco has said he has done ‘a lot of work on himself’ since claims of sexual misconduct surfaced in 2018 (Ian West/PA)</p>

James Franco: I have done ‘a lot of work’ on myself since sex misconduct claims

READ NOW
holly bough cover


View the Christmas messages
which have been sent by our readers this year (and send your own). 
Send Here

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices