'Deliriously in love:' Kathryn Thomas shares touching picture of baby Grace 

'The best Christmas present we could ever wish for'
'Deliriously in love:' Kathryn Thomas shares touching picture of baby Grace 

Kathryn Thomas pictured at the launch of BumpFit by Kathryn Thomas, a new fitness guide for mums-to-be tailored to each stage of pregnancy.

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 07:58
Nicole Glennon

Broadcaster Kathryn Thomas has shared a touching Instagram post paying tribute to her two-month-old baby Grace. 

Sharing an intimate image of Grace Anne McLoughlin snuggled into her chest, the Operation Transformation presenter said she was "the best Christmas present we could ever wish for".

Kathryn and baby Grace Picture: @davidcantwellphotography
Kathryn and baby Grace Picture: @davidcantwellphotography

Kathryn and her husband, businessman Padraig McLoughlin, are already parents to three-year-old Ellie, but the RTÉ presenter said they had been waiting for Grace to make their family "complete". 

"We are so blessed that you arrived and that you are here ...happy and healthy. I honestly still sometimes can't believe it. 

"I am absolutely knackered but deliriously in love with you...to the moon and back."

The 42-year-old gave birth to Grace at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin on October 26. 

Friends and colleagues have been replying to the beautiful Instagram post with Pippa O'Connor commenting "❤️❤️❤️ so gorgeous. Absolutely blessed Kathryn .. Happy Christmas to you all x"

Fellow presenter Síle Seoige who recently gave birth to her own baby girl Cliodhna added, "Aw honey, this is so gorgeous ❤️ the photos are absolutely beautiful and I hear you in all you've said. We are so lucky XXX"

Lorraine Keane commented "So beautiful and so thrilled for you all. Precious 💗"

Read More

'One day at a time': Gareth O'Callaghan on life, love and a terminal diagnosis

More in this section

These dogs picking out their Christmas presents will cheer you up instantly These dogs picking out their Christmas presents will cheer you up instantly
2018 Investec Derby Festival - Ladies Day - Epsom Downs Racecourse Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal new baby's gender 
Bro, Actually: Cork school enlists Keira Knightley to share festive message about name change Bro, Actually: Cork school enlists Keira Knightley to share festive message about name change
Person: Kathryn Thomas
LA premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm their relationship is over

READ NOW
holly bough cover


View the Christmas messages
which have been sent by our readers this year (and send your own). 
Send Here

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices