'Deliriously in love:' Kathryn Thomas shares touching picture of baby Grace 

Broadcaster Kathryn Thomas has shared a touching Instagram post paying tribute to her two-month-old baby Grace.

Sharing an intimate image of Grace Anne McLoughlin snuggled into her chest, the Operation Transformation presenter said she was "the best Christmas present we could ever wish for".

Kathryn and baby Grace Picture: @davidcantwellphotography

Kathryn and her husband, businessman Padraig McLoughlin, are already parents to three-year-old Ellie, but the RTÉ presenter said they had been waiting for Grace to make their family "complete".

"We are so blessed that you arrived and that you are here ...happy and healthy. I honestly still sometimes can't believe it.

"I am absolutely knackered but deliriously in love with you...to the moon and back."

The 42-year-old gave birth to Grace at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin on October 26.

Friends and colleagues have been replying to the beautiful Instagram post with Pippa O'Connor commenting "❤️❤️❤️ so gorgeous. Absolutely blessed Kathryn .. Happy Christmas to you all x"

Fellow presenter Síle Seoige who recently gave birth to her own baby girl Cliodhna added, "Aw honey, this is so gorgeous ❤️ the photos are absolutely beautiful and I hear you in all you've said. We are so lucky XXX"

Lorraine Keane commented "So beautiful and so thrilled for you all. Precious 💗"