Nadia Power: ‘Getting Covid-19 was a frustrating setback’

But the Dubliner and DCU marketing student says testing positive for Covid-19 in November was a “frustrating setback”.
“Luckily, I got it in a time of the year where there aren’t many races, so I still have time to build back up some strength before the indoor season,” she says.
For the 800m runner, it all comes back to making sure you give 100% every time.
“As a runner, in the hardest sessions and races only you know if you pushed yourself 100% or couldn’t overcome the pain and held back a bit. Your coach and spectators generally can’t see the difference between 98% effort and 100% effort, but there’s no rewarding feeling afterwards if you know you went easy on yourself when things started to hurt.”
Right now I’m just rebuilding fitness after missing a month of training due to Covid.
I always ensure I am well fueled for training and have food or a protein shake ready to drink immediately after training. For athletes like me, I think that is more important than sticking to a super-specific, clean diet.
I love anything and everything to do with reality TV — The Real Housewives, The Kardashians, Selling Sunset, Love Island et cetera. It helps me switch off and laugh which I think is more enjoyable sometimes than a super intense, nail-biting show.
When races go badly I can’t sleep. The disappointment mixed with the caffeine and adrenaline usually means I’ll have a long night of overthinking ahead.
Going for coffee with my friends or my boyfriend is usually my favourite way to unwind and get my mind off college or training for a few hours.
Definitely Sonia O’Sullivan. She was one of the best in the world in her time and has always been generous with her time and advice when helping up-and-coming athletes like myself. Outside of Ireland, my favourite track athlete is British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith. I love to watch her race and think she conducts herself extremely well in the media.
I think it’s a tie between Marks & Spencer cookies and the smell of Christmas trees.
I can’t remember exactly but there were many times I cried when I was isolating with Covid in November.
I would say when people don’t take responsibility for a problem or poor performance and when people are flaky with plans. Always taking responsibility and being reliable are two things I take very seriously, so it bothers me when others don’t.
I am very impatient and struggle to relax. I am also very hard on myself. As an athlete, it can be beneficial to have high standards of performance but sometimes it’s not beneficial to beat yourself up after a bad race or training session.
Exercise always cheers me up so I’m very lucky that it’s my job too. You can’t beat the endorphins after a run or hard training session and I’m always in a better mood when I return home.
My parents always made an effort to do things sustainably and make that a conversation in our household so it has become natural to always be aware of my actions and their impact on the environment. In saying that though I have a lot of room for improvement so it’s something I plan to keep working on.
‘If you want to be successful you must respect one rule: never lie to yourself’ — it’s by Paul Coelho. This one goes back to the value I place on taking responsibility for good and bad performances and work ethic.
Last summer I went to Hvar, Croatia on holiday and it was definitely the nicest holiday destination. The clear waters and cobbled streets were so beautiful and there was amazing food too.