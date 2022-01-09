Nadia Power: ‘Getting Covid-19 was a frustrating setback’

OLYMPIAN Nadia Power is gearing up for another year of pushing herself to the limit.

But the Dubliner and DCU marketing student says testing positive for Covid-19 in November was a “frustrating setback”.

“Luckily, I got it in a time of the year where there aren’t many races, so I still have time to build back up some strength before the indoor season,” she says.

For the 800m runner, it all comes back to making sure you give 100% every time.

“As a runner, in the hardest sessions and races only you know if you pushed yourself 100% or couldn’t overcome the pain and held back a bit. Your coach and spectators generally can’t see the difference between 98% effort and 100% effort, but there’s no rewarding feeling afterwards if you know you went easy on yourself when things started to hurt.”

Nadia Power is an ambassador for McSport, a sports and fitness equipment retailer. See: mcsport.ie

What shape are you in?

Right now I’m just rebuilding fitness after missing a month of training due to Covid.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I always ensure I am well fueled for training and have food or a protein shake ready to drink immediately after training. For athletes like me, I think that is more important than sticking to a super-specific, clean diet.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love anything and everything to do with reality TV — The Real Housewives, The Kardashians, Selling Sunset, Love Island et cetera. It helps me switch off and laugh which I think is more enjoyable sometimes than a super intense, nail-biting show.

What would keep you awake at night?

When races go badly I can’t sleep. The disappointment mixed with the caffeine and adrenaline usually means I’ll have a long night of overthinking ahead.

How do you relax?

Going for coffee with my friends or my boyfriend is usually my favourite way to unwind and get my mind off college or training for a few hours.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Definitely Sonia O’Sullivan. She was one of the best in the world in her time and has always been generous with her time and advice when helping up-and-coming athletes like myself. Outside of Ireland, my favourite track athlete is British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith. I love to watch her race and think she conducts herself extremely well in the media.

What’s your favourite smell?

I think it’s a tie between Marks & Spencer cookies and the smell of Christmas trees.

When is the last time you cried?

I can’t remember exactly but there were many times I cried when I was isolating with Covid in November.

What traits do you least like in others?

I would say when people don’t take responsibility for a problem or poor performance and when people are flaky with plans. Always taking responsibility and being reliable are two things I take very seriously, so it bothers me when others don’t.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I am very impatient and struggle to relax. I am also very hard on myself. As an athlete, it can be beneficial to have high standards of performance but sometimes it’s not beneficial to beat yourself up after a bad race or training session.

What would cheer up your day?

Exercise always cheers me up so I’m very lucky that it’s my job too. You can’t beat the endorphins after a run or hard training session and I’m always in a better mood when I return home.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

My parents always made an effort to do things sustainably and make that a conversation in our household so it has become natural to always be aware of my actions and their impact on the environment. In saying that though I have a lot of room for improvement so it’s something I plan to keep working on.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘If you want to be successful you must respect one rule: never lie to yourself’ — it’s by Paul Coelho. This one goes back to the value I place on taking responsibility for good and bad performances and work ethic.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Last summer I went to Hvar, Croatia on holiday and it was definitely the nicest holiday destination. The clear waters and cobbled streets were so beautiful and there was amazing food too.