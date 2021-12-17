Kerry Katona's car stolen with her children's christmas presents inside

Kerry Katona's car was stolen whilst she was out shopping with two of her children in Oldham on Thursday.

Kerry, 41, posted a tearful video on Instagram shortly after the incident to slam the 'absolute b******s' who stole her car and appealed to fans to call the police if they spot it.

Kerry also described chasing the thieves down the street after she realised that her Range Rover had been stolen with "loads of Christmas presents in the boot".

The personalised plate reads: KA17 ONA.

She filmed herself in a JD Sports store at the Elk Mill Shopping Park, Kerry fought back tears as she told how her keys had been lifted from her pocket as she popped inside to do further shopping with her daughters Heidi, 14, and seven-year-old DJ: "My car has been stolen I'm in Oldham, I'm with Heidi and my daughter DJ. It's a private reg with Katona."

She sobbed: 'Just letting everyone know that me and the children are absolutely fine. They've got CCTV footage of it happening. I've been told that they was eyeing my car up on Sunday outside the hotel where I'm staying. I've been completely and utterly targeted. I feel absolutely violated. I just want to go home."

"If anyone sees it please phone the police, it's got all Christmas presents in the back. It's got a Louis Vuitton bag in the back, it's got iPads in the back. So, if anybody finds it, please, please, ring the police."

She said she was just leaving a shop when she saw the car start and noted that "my key was in my pocket".

"I left the kids and I just chased them. I chased them all the way to the top. Good job I didn't get them — they could have had a knife or anything."

Furious at the thieves, she said: 'Absolute b......s who have done it, we come to do some shopping with the kids. We rang the police, I'm stranded. the lovely people in the shop are being so nice... It's a private reg with Katona, and it's blue. Did you see me run after him? I just chased him... So, if anybody finds it or sees it, everyone knows my car. It's an SVR, it's blue with a reg plate of KA17ONA."

She pleaded for sightings of the car to be reported: 'It's got Christmas presents in the back. it's just a car at the end of the day but I'm really angry. Please, everybody, look out for it.'