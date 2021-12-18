Wedding of the Week: Meagan and Owen had a 'relaxed, fun and emotional' Kerry ceremony

When Meagan Coleman-Horgan moved to Kent from her native Kerry, her path often crossed with Owen Browne.

Meagan, a nurse, from Beaufort, Killarney, relocated from Ireland in 2012 with work. “I am friends with Heather, Owen’s sister. It is a small town so we kept meeting on nights out in the summer of 2013 and eventually we went on our first date to Nando’s — bingo, something we'd always joked about doing,” she said.

Meagan Coleman-Horgan and Owen Browne

She and Owen, a personal trainer from Bridgend, Wales, got engaged four years later in Dubai.

“We were on our way to Australia to live and Owen decided that it was the right time to pop the question. It was just the two of us at the hotel so was really special,” said Meagan.

Meagan Coleman-Horgan and Owen Browne with their dog

They had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but the pandemic intervened. “We had a long engagement as we were living in Sydney while planning the wedding and we had always intended to move home the year of the wedding. We were meant to get married last year, in late August, but had to postpone due to Covid, so the whole engagement felt extra-long,” said the bride.

Meagan Coleman-Horgan with Rachel, Sadhbh and Meabh Coleman-Horgan and Patricia O’Sullivan

Instead, they exchanged vows on July 30, 2021, in St Mary's Church, Beaufort, where they were married by Fr Donal O’Connor.

They describe their big day as “amazing”. “After an extra year of planning the wedding day went very smoothly. Pre-morning nerves and anxiety which was gone once we were both at the altar,” said Meagan. “The ceremony was relaxed, fun and emotional.”

Meagan Coleman-Horgan

Ian Cronin captured the big day on camera, including a photoshoot at the world-renowned Gap of Dunloe, before the newlyweds celebrated at their reception venue, The Rose Hotel, Tralee.

Among those congratulating them in person were both sets of parents, Mary Coleman and Pat Horgan, and Karen and Ray Browne, as well as Meagan’s grandmother, Joan Horgan, while Owen's grandmother, Beryl, was among the loved ones wishing them well via Zoom.

Meagan Coleman-Horgan and Owen Browne with their wedding party

Meagan’s sisters were by her side, with Rachel Coleman-Horgan as her maid of honour and Sadhbh and Meabh Coleman-Horgan joining her friend, Patricia O’Sullivan, in the role of bridesmaids.

Sealed with a kiss: Meagan Coleman-Horgan and Owen Browne

Owen’s friend, Darren Shakespeare, was his best man while his friends, Robert Lowe and Corey Casey, along with Meagan’s brother, Ian Coleman-Horgan, were the groomsmen.

“One of our closest friends, Claire Flavin, who lives on the Gold Coast in Australia, sang All You Need is Love as we walked out of the church and her mom was at the bottom of the church and had been there for the whole wedding. It was extremely emotional seeing our best friend’s mom while she was singing us out!” said the bride.

Meagan Coleman-Horgan

Meagan looked elegant in a gown from the Australian collection Purple Fox Bride.

“After searching about five different bridal shops in both Sydney and Ireland I found my dress in Finesse Bridal Wear in Listowel,” said Meagan.

Award-winning bridal hairstylist, Laura Lou Hair Stylist, and Kirsty from Bridal Makeup Killarney ensured the bride was ready for her close-ups.

Owen Browne in a Louis Copeland & Sons suit for his wedding

Owen bought his suit in Louis Copeland & Sons, Cork, and his groomsmen were kitted out by suits hired from Formally Yours, Killarney.

Maura Sheehy of Maura’s Cottage Flowers created the picture-perfect bouquets and floral arrangements and Liutas Pictures was the videographer.

The newlyweds enjoyed a holiday in Adare, Co Limerick, Carrick-on Shannon, Co Leitrim, and Galway. “We will hopefully go to Italy next year once restrictions have eased,” said the bride., Meagan, a nurse, works in the community with children, and Owen has launched his in-person and online personal training services Body by Browne.

Meagan Coleman-Horgan

They live in Beaufort. “Over the last year we have been renovating Meagan’s grandmother’s house in Beaufort, and have been living here,” said Owen.

