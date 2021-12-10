Cork florist features in Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That...

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Samantha chose a company called Aisling Flowers to send the funeral flowers in episode two of And Just Like That...
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis star in And Just Like That

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 11:50
Ciara McDonnell

Style maven Kirstie McDermott alerted us to something extremely interesting via Twitter this morning. 

"My only comment about And Just Like That is "Samantha" sent the flowers from a florist named Aislings and I feel the Irish nation needs to know more."

There is nothing that the Irish Examiner lifestyle department loves more than a good Irish mystery, so we accepted Kirstie's challenge with glee. 

At first, I thought it was a lovely nod to the English translation of Aisling, suggesting maybe that it was a 'dream' that Big was dead and Peloton will be able to rest easy. 

Then, I thought to myself — they've read The Aislings! SATC is a fan of Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen! And of course they are — I mean, aren't we all? But surely if they were going to reference a cultural powerhouse like Aisling, they would do so by putting a copy of one of the books casually on a coffee table.

No, it had to be something more. Something subtle. 

And then, I came across Tess Casey. 

Tess Casey with 'Carrie' and 'Charlotte'
Tess Casey with 'Carrie' and 'Charlotte'

The Cork-born floral designer is the owner of Aisling Flowers in New York. Specialising in floral arrangements for film and television, Casey is responsible for lots of the floral pieces in Sex and the City, most notably the bridal bouquet that Carrie hit Big with in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Carrie Bradshaw hits Big with Aisling flowers in Sex and the City
Carrie Bradshaw hits Big with Aisling flowers in Sex and the City

In 2011, she told The Irish Echo, “My mother and grandmother had a store called The Shamrock on Grand Parade, in Cork. My grandmother came up from West Cork, leased the store and later became the owner of it. When I was going to art school, I used to go there at lunch hour and sell flowers. Then I started doing the flowers for friends’ weddings, and, after about two years, I gave up art school and went into the business."

Aisling Flowers: Jennifer Aniston in Switch
Aisling Flowers: Jennifer Aniston in Switch

Since then, Casey has amassed a resumé that includes The Devil Wears Prada, Girls, Royal Pains, Boardwalk Empire, and The Wolf of Wall Street as well as Sex and the City and cemented Aisling Flowers as one of the most sought after floral designers in New York. 

The Post: Aisling Flowers
The Post: Aisling Flowers

Just like Sarah and Emer’s Aisling, and indeed, the Irish translation of the word itself, Tess Casey shows that if you dream big and work hard, anything is possible. And that New York is made all the better thanks to the Cork flowers like Tess and Samantha Barry, who have chosen to transplant there. 

And Just Like That review: Sex and the City reboot is like a worn pair of designer boots

