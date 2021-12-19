Patrick Horgan: ‘I would love to get nothing for Christmas’

Cork senior hurler Patrick Horgan, better known to fans and teammates as Hoggie, is one of many sporting greats who have come on board with Sports Direct’s new Christmas campaign.

Featuring cult grime legend Big Narstie alongside Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and US Open winner Emma Raducanu, the campaign is all about staying active and fit this Christmas despite the cold weather — something Horgan has no problem emulating.

But when it comes to presents, the 33-year-old’s family and friends might struggle.

“I would love to get nothing for Christmas,” he says, laughing. “I hate presents. All I want is to have dinner and chill out for the day.”

At a stretch, the Glen Rovers man says a new pair of hurling boots might be appreciated.

What shape are you in?

I would say not too bad. I am still playing championship with the club so I have to keep in good shape for that.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

One thing I have every morning is a bowl of porridge. That’s the only fixed thing in my day.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Jellies and chocolate. I am not into Taytos at all which people cannot understand.

What would keep you awake at night?

Not much, to be honest. As soon as my eyes close, I am out for the count. I train most days so when it’s time for bed I’m ready for it.

How do you relax?

Staying present for me is a really big thing. It’s an easy way of not getting too ahead of yourself. When you’re not relaxed, your mind is racing and you’re thinking about other things coming up. I find when I stay present, that’s probably the most relaxed I can be. I try to practice mindfulness for five minutes a day. That works for me.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Tiger Woods and Tom Brady. They’ve been at the top of their game for so long.

What is your favourite smell?

The fresh bakery section at the supermarket.

When is the last time you cried?

I can’t remember. I don’t cry too easily. At a soppy movie maybe.

What traits do you least like in others?

I don’t focus too much on other people. If I don’t like something about other people, something that I can’t stick for some reason, they wouldn’t be a friend. I only see the good in my friends.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I just try to be as nice and as sound as I can be.

Do you pray?

I don’t.

What would cheer up your day?

I find if you’re waiting for something to cheer you up you could be waiting a long time. I try to drive myself in all aspects of my life and part of that is having the power to make myself feel whatever way I want to feel. I don’t really wait for anything or anyone to come and cheer me up. I always try to start my day off on a positive and carry on from there. I know I have the power to smile if I want to and no one can take that away.

I love walking. If I ever feel sidetracked, or my mind is running away, walking is savage. It’s something I try to do every day for as long as I can. Definitely three or four times a week for maybe 45 minutes to an hour.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

So far, no. But reading the news the last couple of weeks, it’s out there a lot more, isn’t it? I think it’s important for everyone to buy into what we’re hearing from the experts and the professionals and do whatever we can.

What quote inspires you most and why?

A really good one I heard a few months ago is ‘if you focus on everything, you’re focused on nothing’. I suppose that speaks for itself. There’s so much going on and everyone wants 100 things done yesterday and I just think you can’t do everything, at least not properly.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I’ve been to the Dominican Republic — that was class. I’ve been to Boston quite a bit, I like it.