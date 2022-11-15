Aoife Moore: Vicky Phelan was an ordinary woman who did the extraordinary

“I was just an ordinary woman. I simply told the truth and wanted others to know the truth”

Ordinary women are often called upon to be extraordinary in Ireland, and Vicky Phelan is one of the most extraordinary women this island has ever produced.

Diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2014, she had been told a previous smear test done in 2011 had been clear, until she was told it wasn’t.

By 2018, she was told her cancer was terminal, and when most of us would give up, she got to work.

She began “voraciously reading” to understand why these tests were outsourced, why the health service did not have the capacity to carry out this necessary service for women’s health, and was determined to have it changed.

Vicky refused to be gagged, said no to a non-disclosure agreement, and exposed the crisis in the CervicalCheck programme, in a move that would change the trajectory of women’s healthcare in Ireland for good.

Vicky Phelan speaking to the media in Government Buildings. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

She had an ability to speak to the media with ease, making time for journalists, giving those starting out in their career in local papers the same time and frank honesty as those who had graced the small screen for years.

Vicky used her voice for good, to ensure that what happened to her and more than 220 other women would not happen to anyone else.

“It’s as simple as that for me. In order to do that, I have to work with the people who failed me, ultimately. That’s difficult but at the end of the day there’s a good reason for doing what I’m doing,” she said at the time.

Like all the women that the State has failed, Vicky was forced to relay the most intimate details of her disease and the toll it took on her parents, children, and eventually her marriage, and smile politely while doing it.

Irish women are called on to split themselves open to be heard, to lay out their trauma and embarrass those in charge for change to happen, and Vicky spoke for us all when she said she was sick of it.

On the foot of her work, a review was launched, and in September 2018, Dr Gabriel Scally’s report into CervicalCheck found a litany of failures in the screening programme.

The effect was profound. The changes to the health service and screening services would be long-term and make the service safer for women.

Vicky Phelan arriving at Government Buildings to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in 2018. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Intelligent, determined, and vocal, Vicky challenged the Department of Health and CervicalCheck to deliver an effective, transparent service.

She was much more than a woman who had been failed, she was a disruptive force in the face of intransigent bureaucracy. There was no middle ground when it came to protecting the rights of women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

She took on politicians, from ministers to backbenchers and refused to mince her words. She called on those in charge to do better and challenged institutionalised misogyny that had cost women their lives.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who met Vicky three times as taoiseach, said: “She was highly intelligent and very sharp and always very composed and measured.

She’d every reason to be angry or distressed but never displayed it. Maybe she did in private but never in public or in my interactions with her, so I really admired the resolve in that sense.

“I think the fact she always continued to express confidence in screening despite her experience was really important as it showed real leadership.”

Throughout the research for this article, even those who Vicky held to account and publicly criticised, spoke of her with great respect. She had weathered two taoisigh and two health ministers and never faltered.

Even in her darkest times, Vicky was still a dedicated mother, friend, and good person. Politicians have shared privately how Vicky would message them on the birth of their children or congratulate them on achievements, even when her illness took hold of her.

She continued to advocate that women go for smear tests. Even though the system failed her, she encouraged all women to take every precaution to ensure it didn’t happen to them.

Vicky knew what she meant to the public. She shared letters and cards she received in their hundreds, thanking her for all she has done for us.

“I love it,” she told Ryan Tubridy, “because I do what I do for other people.

All is not always lost, there is always another option.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a mother of five, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, having previously received two incorrect smear results. Following her death in 2018, Vicky said: “A fitting legacy for Emma is to get accountability. At the moment, the only way we can get it is by improving the screening process we have to make it fit for purpose ... to make it one Emma would be proud of.”

Vicky Phelan outside the High Court in Dublin in 2018. Picture: CourtPix

Towards the end of her life, Vicky dedicated her life to her family and the women of Ireland, and we can only hope she knew how grateful we were.

“Why I started was for answers for myself but I have results that can change this country for all of us and our children,” she said last year.

“I would like my legacy to be change, change in healthcare, and in the way women are treated.”

When the story of Ireland is written, it will not be the elected men who pontificated on the state of the nation who will be remembered most, but the women like Emma, Vicky, Irene and the 200-plus others who took on a state that refused to look them in the eye — and won.

The legacy of Vicky Phelan will be the lives she has helped to save.

An ordinary woman, who did the extraordinary.

Thank you, Vicky.