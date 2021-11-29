Kathryn Thomas spent three days in hospital as baby Grace dealt with breathing difficulties 

The RTÉ presenter shared the update as she urged followers to donate to the Late Late Toy Show Appeal
Kathryn Thomas shared the update on her Instagram stories

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 07:30
Nicole Glennon

Kathryn Thomas spent three days in the hospital with her newborn daughter Grace after the baby’s breathing became “very laboured.” 

The RTÉ presenter shared the news with her followers on Sunday as she urged people to donate to the Late Late Toy Show Appeal.

Kathryn, who shared a photo of her eldest daughter Ellie, 3, watching the show, shared that the family were just now catching up as they had just spent 3 days in Crumlin.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kathryn said: “Grace’s breathing got v laboured on Wednesday so I brought her straight to A&E. She was diagnosed with bronchiolitis but thanks to the incredible nurses and doctors she’s home now and doing great."

Instagram: @kathrynthomasofficial
The Operation Transformation presenter said hospitals are difficult places to be, but children’s hospitals are “on another level.” 

But the care and compassion we received from the nurses day and night was unbelievable.

"I cannot thank them enough. We got to go home this weekend but so many other families and their little mites didn't.” 

The presenter urged anyone doing last-minute shopping online to also donate to the appeal if they can."

The Late Late Toy Show charity appeal has surpassed the €5.45 million mark, with Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko set to donate a further €1m after the app experienced technical difficulties on Friday night and inhibited viewers donating. 

