The top Twitter reactions to the Garth Brooks madness 

There was a strong sense of deja vu on Twitter this morning as Garth Brooks added a third, fourth and fifth date at Croke Park next year. Here are some of our favourite reactions.
Ticketmaster telling me there’s 59,721 people ahead of me in the queue for Garth Brooks tickets #GarthBrooks pic.twitter.com/MhKV4uOYdG— Emer Nic (@EmieMack) November 25, 2021
While I wait on ticketmaster this morning for Garth Brooks tickets, I remember this message I got from my mother. I am a @garthbrooks baby 🥲 pic.twitter.com/PKJb86nFnB— Amy Donohoe (@AmyDonohoe1) November 25, 2021
It's ok if you "don't get" the appeal of Garth Brooks.— Katey Harvey (@katey_harvey) November 25, 2021
It just means you're probably from Dublin and don't know the magic of singing along to one lad badly playing "friends in low places" in someone's kitchen at 5am while trying to find bread to make tayto and cheese sambos.
Just passed 463 Culchies walking up and down Grafton Street looking for HMV.... what’s going on?#GarthBrooks— Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) November 25, 2021
I just tried to book a PCR test and I've wound up with 8 Garth Brooks tickets wtf— Conor Smith (@conorsmith) November 25, 2021
Could we test everyone who bought #GarthBrooks tickets for Covid. Cos they don't seem to have a sense of taste— The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) November 25, 2021
This Garth Brooks thing doesn’t and has never felt like a gig. There’s a hum of Novena off it. It’s Daniel O Connell at the Hill of Tara. We’re trying to satiate some unknown collective hunger by witnessing the man in double denim— The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) November 25, 2021
2014 2021 pic.twitter.com/3jqRt9SnWw— TG4TV 👁 (@TG4TV) November 25, 2021
Garth brooks tickets pic.twitter.com/hjOAQ4uRqD— Dayo (@DamianConnor) November 25, 2021
I will hear no Garth Brooks ticket bashing. For a lot of people, who are now in their 30s, Garth was a HUGE part of our childhood.— Anna O'Donoghue (@AnnaVDesigns) November 25, 2021
In 1997 I was given a ticket to his first Croker gig. It was my first HUGE concert.
I cried then and this morning, I cried for that little girl.
I was nine years old,sitting on my dads shoulders, now I get the chance to bring my parents, and stand shoulder to shoulder! Thank you @garthbrooks— barry (@barry21048637) November 25, 2021
Dad saw him in ‘97 when I was 2 and my brother was 5.— *Cromiekins* (@Katie_Cromie) November 25, 2021
Next year my brother turns 30 and him, Dad and I are going to see him live!
Spent my childhood growing up with this man, because of my Dad - can’t quite believe we’re actually going!! https://t.co/ZN6tdwk4Ul