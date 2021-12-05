Trisha Lewis: ‘I love myself for who I am at this moment’

With 211,000 followers on her Instagram page, two best-selling books, and a string of brand deals under her belt, Trisha Lewis has every reason to be happy with her life.

It’s all about body positivity, says the former head chef at Cork’s Jacobs on the Mall.

The 33-year-old, who began her weight loss journey three years ago at 27 stone, says she has a way to go before she gets to where she wants to be, but she is determined not to “lose another day bogged down” by not loving her body.

“At the start of my weight loss journey I made a decision to love myself for who I am at that moment in time because the truth is if you don’t enjoy the journey, you will never be happy at the destination.

“I think we are taught to see the negatives about our bodies but every day I wake up, I am so grateful for my shape, mind and body because it gives me one more day to be happy.”

Trisha Lewis’ book Trisha’s 21 Day Reset was shortlisted in the ‘Book Selling Ireland Cookbook of the Year’ category at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.



What shape are you currently in?

It’s not the shape I want to stay in but the truth of the answer is the shape I am in is the best shape of my life.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I love fresh food. As a chef, I adore things that have come straight from the ground or out of the sea. In Ireland, and especially near Cork where I am from, we are spoilt for choice with the offerings that we have. I am excellent at always having my breakfast and I could never start a day without a bowl of oats. I love to drink water and the fresher the food the happier I am.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Reality TV like Selling Sunset, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and cooking shows.

What would keep you awake at night?

When I have been on the screen too late or I have left too many jobs build up. I try my best not to borrow anxiety from the future because when you worry you are suffering twice - if it happens and if it doesn’t. I am lucky at this moment in time that everyone I love is happy and healthy, so I sleep soundly.

How do you relax?

I switch off my phone, chat with family, friends, light some candles, I love watching a good series and I am prone to series recording cooking shows.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Katie Taylor is always a woman that jumps to mind.

What’s your favourite smell?

Eucalyptus or fresh thyme. If I had to pick a perfume, I think Myrrh and Tonka by Jo Malone.

When was the last time you cried?

About a week ago.

What traits do you least like in others?

Bullying — online and offline.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I am a people pleaser to my detriment sometimes and I don’t know when to say no and can find myself overwhelmed.

Do you pray?

I do indeed.

What would cheer up your day?

Seeing my nieces and nephews.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘If it is to be it is up to me’. My principal Anne Kirke, who has sadly passed away, used to say that to us. At the time, being a teenager, I was allergic to school but now this phrase often comes to my mind. Another one I love when I don’t want to work out is: ‘I won’t get the ass I want by sitting on the ass I have’.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Home. I love where I live, but if I had to pick a place in Ireland to head away, I would say Spanish Point in Clare. If I was to head abroad, I would say Italy.

I haven’t travelled as much as I would have liked to but I plan on hitting some new places next year. I cannot wait to see the inside of an Aer Lingus aircraft again.

What would you love under the Christmas tree?

I love Christmas and however cringe it sounds, it is who is around the tree.

We have such an amazing family and the excitement has already kicked off in our home. I would love to get a pair of Birkenstock slippers.