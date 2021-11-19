'The sorrow is deep:' Imelda May pays tribute to 'supreme mother' Madge following her passing 

The singer said her mother had a deep spirit which will 'outlive her and endure'
Imelda May shared the news of her mother's passing on Instagram

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 12:58
Nicole Glennon

Imelda May has paid tribute to her mother in a touching Instagram post following her passing.

Madge Clabby, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday with her beloved husband Tony by her side.

The singer said they “couldn’t have wished for better” for their mother.

“She deserved all,” she wrote.

Imelda's mother Madge Clabby passed away peacefully on Wednesday with her beloved husband Tony by her side. Picture: Instagram
Imelda's mother Madge Clabby passed away peacefully on Wednesday with her beloved husband Tony by her side. Picture: Instagram

“The effects of her fierce strength, infinite compassion, generosity, determination, quick wit, humour, vibrancy, sharp mind and deep spirit will outlive her and endure.” 

“Our matriarch, our supreme queen, has gone to the awaiting ancestors.

"The sorrow is deep, our hearts are hurting but gratitude is abundant and love all consuming,” she concluded with an emoji of a red rose.

Posting on her Instagram stories, May said it was her father's birthday on Thursday and he was "distraught" over his wife's death.

She also shared that while she was trying her best she was not her "usual self."

"One sister has Covid. Other sister's dog just died," she added. 

She later returned to Instagram posting a simple "Thanks all for your kindness." 

Madge will be reposing at her home on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm for close family and friends.

She will be laid to rest on Monday at Esker Cemetery in Lucan following a funeral mass in St Catherine’s Church, Meath Street at 11am that morning.

Imelda May
Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

