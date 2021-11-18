Jeremy Irons lends his support to new campaign to build National Child Development Centre in Kildare

Academy award-winning actor and 'honorary Corkman' Jeremy Irons is putting his name to a new fundraising campaign to build a National Child Development Centre in Kildare.

The actor, who lives in Kilcoe Castle in west Cork with his Dublin-born wife, Sinead Cusack, is asking the public to support Irish non-profit organisation Sensational Kids' #BeSensational campaign as they seek to raise funds to build the new therapy centre.

Sensational Kids already operates three Child Development Centres in West Cork, Mayo and Monaghan.

However, the charity say the need has outgrown the organisation’s current capacity and a new facility is required to help more children and families in the greater Leinster region.

The new centre, which will be located just off the M7 motorway at Kildare town, will include a 17,000+ sq. ft. flagship centre with sensory motor gyms, multi-disciplinary therapy rooms, sensory gardens, and an outdoor inclusive playground and will allow the organisation to provide vital front-line therapeutic supports for children, including those with additional needs.

The fundraising campaign has launched with an e-book that helps to share the story of Sensational Kids and the vital service that it provides. Narrated by Jeremy Irons and featuring the voices of Lucy Kennedy and Baz Ashmawy, the e-book tells the story of Conor, and thousands of children like him, who need additional support in Ireland in order to thrive and reach their full potential.

Here is @jeremyironsnet sending a message of support for #BeSensational, which launches today and aims to raise funds to build a New National Child Development Centre in Leinster. Read more and donate now at https://t.co/6shbCc6tHn #BeSensational #SensationalKids #JeremyIrons pic.twitter.com/Nsqa0PXyO7 — Sensational Kids (@SenKidsIreland) November 17, 2021

Speaking of his support for the initiative, Irons said he was delighted to lend his support to the campaign.

"I have previously visited one of the Sensational Kids’ centres and witnessed first-hand the excellent work that they do and met with members of their therapy team who are inspirational.

"Please join me and Be Sensational by donating to this great organisation to help children with additional needs access the therapy services that they need.”

Pictured are Cathy Bishop, Occupational Therapist at Sensational Kids and Conn Brennan (age 2) from Newbridge, Co. Kildare who will be one of the many children to benefit from the new National Child Development Centre, which Sensational Kids is set to build on this green field site in Kildare Town.

Commenting on the launch, Karen Leigh, CEO and founder of Sensational Kids said: "Together we can change the lives of children by building on the provision of comprehensive, family-centred, therapeutic care for which Sensational Kids is known.

"This new centre will allow us to deliver 150,000 therapy interventions over 10 years, supporting 330 children each week. The new state of the art building will be part-funded by individual private donations, facilitated by The Department of Justice and co-funded by over €1 million from Sensational Kids’ fundraising.”

Since its formation in 2007, Sensational Kids has already changed the lives of over 9,000 children, saving their families more than €2 million in therapy fees.

The non-profit also raises funds and earns income, which is reinvested into the organisation from its Play, Develop & Learn Store, while its training workshops also help to subsidise therapy services, bridging the gap between public and private services and providing a practical, accessible, and affordable service for those in need.

To discover the e-book, learn more about the National Child Development Centre or to make a personal donation to the #BeSensational campaign visit www.sensationalkids.ie/BeSensational.