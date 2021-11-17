Phoebe Bridgers shares adorable snaps of boyfriend Paul Mescal shirtless with a puppy

This is just what we needed 
Phoebe Bridgers shares adorable snaps of boyfriend Paul Mescal shirtless with a puppy

Picture: @phoebebridgers / Instagram

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 12:28
Nicole Glennon

Thank you, Phoebe Bridgers.

It’s been a cold, dark week - and it’s still only Wednesday - so we need to thank Paul Mescal’s girlfriend for cheering us up. 

The American singer-songwriter shared three adorable snaps of her boyfriend, shirtless, with a tiny black puppy on her Instagram Stories today, and it’s exactly what we needed to get through the day.

Find someone who looks at you the way Paul Mescal looks at this pug.  
Find someone who looks at you the way Paul Mescal looks at this pug.  

The couple recently made their romance red carpet official at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which took place earlier this month, but fans have known that the 25-year-old Kildare actor and 27-year-old singer have been involved for some time.

There was the Kinsale café which tweeted as far back as last summer that the pair had eaten together in their establishment, and of course, Mescal's BAFTA win in June when they were snapped cosying up to one another.

Bridgers was spotted wearing O'Neills GAA shorts. 
Bridgers was spotted wearing O'Neills GAA shorts. 

But the ultimate giveaway? When Bridgers was spotted wearing a pair of O'Neills GAA shorts in August. A staple item of sportswear in many Irish homes, Mescal brought the shorts to new heights when he was spotted wearing them out and about in London in the months after he shot to fame as Connell in Normal People.

Yep, she’s definitely smitten.

Read More

Everything you need to know about Paul Mescal's Hollywood debut

More in this section

Cork to be lit up for Christmas this week Cork to be lit up for Christmas this week
Five things we learned about Adele this week - and when the Oprah interview will air here Five things we learned about Adele this week - and when the Oprah interview will air here
Ireland's most popular puppy names revealed - is your pooch on the list? Ireland's most popular puppy names revealed - is your pooch on the list?
Person: Paul MescalPerson: Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers shares adorable snaps of boyfriend Paul Mescal shirtless with a puppy

Past super-villains return in trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices