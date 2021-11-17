Phoebe Bridgers shares adorable snaps of boyfriend Paul Mescal shirtless with a puppy

Thank you, Phoebe Bridgers.

It’s been a cold, dark week - and it’s still only Wednesday - so we need to thank Paul Mescal’s girlfriend for cheering us up.

The American singer-songwriter shared three adorable snaps of her boyfriend, shirtless, with a tiny black puppy on her Instagram Stories today, and it’s exactly what we needed to get through the day.

Find someone who looks at you the way Paul Mescal looks at this pug.

The couple recently made their romance red carpet official at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which took place earlier this month, but fans have known that the 25-year-old Kildare actor and 27-year-old singer have been involved for some time.

There was the Kinsale café which tweeted as far back as last summer that the pair had eaten together in their establishment, and of course, Mescal's BAFTA win in June when they were snapped cosying up to one another.

But the ultimate giveaway? When Bridgers was spotted wearing a pair of O'Neills GAA shorts in August. A staple item of sportswear in many Irish homes, Mescal brought the shorts to new heights when he was spotted wearing them out and about in London in the months after he shot to fame as Connell in Normal People.

Yep, she’s definitely smitten.