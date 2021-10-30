Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for Covid-19

The reality TV star, 37, shared the news on social media and apologised for having to “cancel several commitments” due to being in quarantine
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 07:22
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Khloe Kardashian has announced that she and her daughter True have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The reality TV star, 37, shared the news on social media and apologised for having to “cancel several commitments” due to being in quarantine.

This is the second bout of coronavirus for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who was previously ill with the virus in March 2020.

She wrote on Twitter: “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid.

“I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen.

“Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.

“We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

She added in a further tweet: “Be safe everyone!”

Kardashian shares three-year-old True with basketball star Tristan Thompson.

