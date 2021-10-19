Hairy situation: Galway bride pranks groom with surprising pre-wedding 'first look'

A groom-to-be got more than he bargained for at a pre-wedding 'first look' at his bride, who turned out to be a little hairier than expected!

They say it's bad luck to see the bride before the wedding but for James Kelleher, it was more a case of 'bad look' in a prank that proved the happy couple hadn't lost their sense of humour, despite having to postpone their big day three times due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Some couples opt to get a 'first look', where the groom sees his bride-to-be in her dress before the ceremony with a photographer at the ready to capture the moment and his reaction in pictures.

However fun-loving bride Sandra Lane (34) had no intention of showing up and instead convinced the groomsman Derek Kenny to dress up in a midi style white dress, complete with wig, heels and veil and stand in for her to surprise her fiance.

James with 'Sandra'

Sandra said the prank thankfully didn't make James (35) say 'I don't' and the couple who are together 12 years got married in a ceremony in Ballyglunin, Co. Galway in recent months "I had it in my head for over a year that myself and my groom James would do a first look in our garden.

"However the twist was that I had no intention of being there at all. I had managed to persuade our wonderful groomsman Derek to dress up in a nice midi-style white dress, along with a wig, heels and veil and surprise James on the morning of the wedding.

"To be fair, it took a bit of persuading but Derek was super. He didn't let me down and he fitted into the role very well. The photographer Paul Duane was in on the prank too.

"James said he could hear the loud sound of heels pounding on the tarmac, coming closer to him and then he remembers the strong grip on his shoulder before he turned around.

"He just fell to the floor with shock and laughter, so it all went to plan. I got him good."

The real Sandra with her new husband James

The wedding was the couple's third attempt to get married as they had to keep postponing the nuptials due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"I was delighted with the prank. It gave us all a much-needed laugh and James still went ahead and married me - so no regrets. It certainly made the day even more memorable."