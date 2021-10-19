Last Dance? Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice spark split rumours 

It looks like it’s all over
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice shared lots of loved-up snaps during their whirlwind romance Picture: @maurahiggins / Instagram

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 09:51
Nicole Glennon

Maura Higgins and her Italian beau Giovanni Pernice look like they’ve called time on their whirlwind romance.

The Longford stunner and Strictly Come Dancing professional have deleted all traces of each other from their respective Instagram pages.

The Love Island star, 30, had posted some steamy snaps with Giovanni in the past four months, but as this season of Strictly intensifies it seems the romance has taken a back seat.

Giovanni, 31, has also wiped Maura from his social media, with his Strictly partner EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis taking up most of his recent feed.

Last night, the Italian hunk posted an Instagram story captioned 'serenade night' showing him sat at a piano in a pink tux serenading Rose - the show's first deaf star."

Earlier this year, the dancer's pals reportedly told The Sun Giovanni was thinking of popping the question.

It looks like the Strictly curse has struck again.

