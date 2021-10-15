Scooping Lotto jackpot estimated less likely than Mayo winning 7 All-Irelands in a row

What are the odds! or What are the chances of this happening?

We say it all the time — when we bump into an old friend; when the car breaks down on a busy day; when we catch a dropped cup before it hits the floor.

But with life-changing amounts of money at stake here we had to get a bit more precise about this. There are two Lottery jackpots capped at the highest amounts ever this weekend.

First up, the Euromillions jackpot has been capped since Tuesday at a massive €220million.

Basically, if it's not won this evening this means that the top prize could stay the same for the next few draws with the additional funds that would have gone to the jackpot now flowing down to the next prize tier with a winner. And if it's still not won after the fifth draw at the cap, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner on Tuesday, October 26.

And Ireland's National Lottery jackpot has been capped at €19,060,800 as well for the draw which takes place on Saturday evening.

So what are the odds of winning the Irish jackpot?

We headed to University College Cork's School of Mathematical Sciences to get the low-down — and to see if we could get any info that might give us an edge!

Senior lecturer and head of statistics, Dr Michael Cronin, crunched some numbers for us.

According to Dr Cronin, there are 10,737,573 possible combinations for the six winning Lotto numbers. But as a player has to play at least two lines, the odds of a two-line ticket winning the Lotto are 5,368,786 to one.

So to help us get that into perspective we got him to work on some other likely — or unlikely — scenarios for us.

The following are estimated to be more likely to occur:

· Dublin winning the Senior All-Ireland Football title for each of the next 17 years.

· Mayo winning the Senior All-Ireland Football title for each of the next seven years.

· Cork winning the Senior All-Ireland Hurling title for each of the next seven years.

· Ireland winning the next four UEFA Euros.

· A couple both sharing their birthday on February 29.

and you'll love this one

· A toddler starting crèche next year whose first two friends are called 'Micheál' and 'Leo'.

National Lottery

By the way, EuroMillions tickets must be purchased ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales this evening while the deadline for Lotto sales is at 7.45pm tomorrow evening.