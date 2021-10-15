Mural featuring three Cork people with Down syndrome launched to celebrate charity's 50th anniversary

The three people featured in the mural are four-year-old Harry Brassel, 13-year-old Lily Aitkenson, and John Sweetnam who celebrates his 51st birthday today
Mural featuring three Cork people with Down syndrome launched to celebrate charity's 50th anniversary

Four-year-old Harry Brassel from Cork city by his portrait, part of The Upside Mural at Cork City Library marking Down Syndrome IrelandÕs 50th Anniversary.

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 13:30
Nicole Glennon

A mural marking 50 years of Down Syndrome Ireland’s Cork has been unveiled this morning.

The 10ft high mural at Cork City Library features three people of different generations with Down syndrome, spanning the length of the building.

The mural entitled The Upside was created by local artist Paul La Rocque and is part of a number of awareness building and fundraising activities that have taken place this celebratory year.

The mural, which features a mixture of photography and art, emulates the style of Andy Warhol, 

John Sweetnam by his portrait 

and highlights four key aspects of life for a person with Down syndrome: health, education, employment, and life in the community.

The three people featured in the mural are four-year-old Harry Brassel from Cork city, Lily Aitkenson, 13, from Ballincollig and John Sweetnam who celebrates his 51st birthday today. Mr Sweetnam’s mother Hazel also features in the mural and was key in setting up Down Syndrome Ireland’s Cork branch.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher, John Sweetnam and Minister Simon Coveney

Mr Sweetman said seeing his face on the mural has helped make his 51st birthday “extra special".

“I want to thank my mum Hazel who set up Down Syndrome Cork and also features on the mural! The branch has been a great support to me and my family and to lots of other families in Cork."

Speaking at the unveiling of the mural today, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney said it was “a very special day for the people of Cork and nationwide.” 

“The 50th anniversary of Down Syndrome Ireland marks an important milestone for a better future where we re-dedicate ourselves to building a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realise their life’s aspirations and become valued members of a welcoming society."

Barry Sheridan, CEO, Down Syndrome Ireland said he hopes the mural will drive awareness for people with Down syndrome in the community.

“We encourage all to visit theupside.ie where you can view positive stories and our 21 demands which aim to secure the same basic rights and opportunities as everyone to develop their capabilities to the fullest,” he added.

The 21 Demands are part of a special report, The Upside — Life with Down Syndrome released to coincide with the charity’s 50th birthday. The report highlights the gaps between the public’s aspirations and the reality for people with Down syndrome and their families in day-to-day life.

To find out more about The Upside campaign and to make a donation visit theupside.ie

Down Syndrome Cork: When communication is a family affair 

