Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson is under fire for blackfishing - but what is it?

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has come under fire for ‘blackfishing’ in the music video for her first solo single Boyz. But what is blackfishing and why is it problematic?

What is blackfishing?

Blackfishing is a term used to describe white people who appear to look and imitate elements of Black culture in order to appear racially ambiguous.

This can mean darkening ones skin or using excessively dark tanning products to the point where the white person appears to be a different race, using make-up or undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Screenshot from Jesy Nelson's new music video Boyz. Picture: Youtube

Members of the Kardashian family and Ariana Grande have all been frequently accused of blackfishing.

Why is it problematic?

According to everyday racism, blackfishing is problematic because it allows white people to “pick and choose” parts of being Black and profit from Black bodies and culture without facing any of the racism Black people encounter in everyday life.

Why is Jesy Nelson under fire?

Nelson has been accused of blackfishing in her new music video for Boyz.

In the video, the Essex born star appears deeply tanned and sings about how she loves “bad boys for life” who are “so hood, so good, so damn taboo.”

In a series of ‘leaked’ Instagram messages, her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock appears to call out Nelson for “blackfishing”.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has called out her former bandmate

The messages, which are allegedly between Pinnock and TikTok sensation NoHun, appear to show Pinnock suggesting NoHun does a video about Nelson “being a blackfish.”

Pinnock's Instagram account also liked a post by @everydayracism, which had posted a short guide to blackfishing after ‘a lot of talk’ on the topic over the past few days.

How has Jesy Nelson responded?

In a recent interview with Vulture, Nelson denied she was blackfishing and argued that she just loves Black culture and Black music.

“That's all I know; it's what I grew up on," she said.

“I'm very aware that I'm a white British woman; I've never said that I wasn't."

The former X Factor contestant also claimed she had never been accused of blackfishing while a member of Little Mix.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London in 2017

Asked about whether she had changed the way she acts or dresses since leaving the band she said “not at all.”

“That’s who I am as an artist and as Jesy. Now I’m out of Little Mix, I’ve gone back to being who I am.”

The star said she took the allegations seriously and “would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous.”

Screenshot from Jesy Nelson's new music video Boyz. Picture: Youtube

In an Instagram live on Monday with her collaborator Nicki Minaj, Nelson reiterated that her intention was “never, ever to offend people of colour with this video.”

“Growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to.

“These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ’90s/2000 hip hop, R&B music was the best era of music.

“My intention was never, ever, ever want to offend anyone and genuinely it actually does really hurt me that I may have offended people and actually, like, hurt people’s feelings just by genuinely celebrating something that I love.”

Jesy Nelson has denied using fake tan

Nelson insisted that she was not wearing fake tan in the music video and said she simply tans easily.

Alluding to the ‘leaked’ messages from her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Nelson added: “It’s just hard for me because I was in a group with two women of colour for nine years and it was never brought up to me up until the last music video I did with them.”

Her final music video as a member of the band was for Sweet Melody.

Defending Nelson, Nicki Minaj said some singers “tan a lot” and it’s their right and their own business if they do.

“It’s different when someone comes out and pretends to be Black.”

Don’t call things out when they benefit your personal vendetta to ppl. Call them out immediately once you see it chile. Don’t wait a decade after you’ve made millions with the person 🤣 #BoyzOutNow https://t.co/SeXUPFxMyp — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 11, 2021

Nicki Minaj went on to defend Nelson and appeared to aim several barbs at Pinnock in a series of tweets.

“Don’t call things out when they benefit your personal vendetta to ppl. Call them out immediately once you see it chile. Don’t wait a decade after you’ve made millions with the person,” she wrote.

Nelson recently confirmed she no longer speaks to her ex-bandmates Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

She has also unfollowed them on Instagram, where her former bandmates also appear to have unfollowed her.