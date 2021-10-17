Kellie Harrington: 'There are days when I just love to get into my pyjamas' 

Amateur boxer Kellie Harrington shot to fame when she won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, but when she arrived back to her homeplace Portland Row in Dublin’s north inner city last August, all she wanted to do was get into her bed.

“After coming back from the Olympics, I just got into my pyjamas,” says the 31-year-old.

“There are days when I just love to get into my pyjamas and not get out of them for the whole day and just eat chocolate bar after chocolate bar and biscuits and cakes.”

Her chocolate of choice is a Cadbury’s Dairymilk Fruit and Nut bar straight out of the fridge. But she says she’ll take any chocolate she can get.

Two months post-Olympic glory, she says she is still enjoying "every moment" of her success, but she is taking some time for herself now.

"Everybody wants a piece of you," she says, "but you have to look after yourself too."

What shape are you in?

I'm not at my fittest, at all, but I am enjoying the shape that I'm in. I am itching to get back to training and enjoying the process of getting back to the best shape that I can be in.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I try to have at least three big meals a day with at least two snacks in between the meals. I love to make protein pancakes with egg, milk, a little bit of flour, a packet of protein recovery powder and a little bit of baking powder and I’d have a banana as well.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I have a lot. I have chocolate nearly every day. When it gets closer to competition, I cut that down a lot.

What would keep you awake at night?

I do be out like a light. The only thing that would keep me awake would be if I drink coffee too late. Nothing really would keep me awake, the way I look at it is, some things are just out of your control and there is no point in worrying.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Michael Conlan. The way he carries himself, the way he boxes. He’s younger than me but I’ve always looked up to him and I’d get boxing tips off him.

What’s your favourite smell?

Freshness. When you're out first thing in the morning and say you're walking along Sandymount strand or you're walking into town, it's the crack of dawn, there are no cars on the road and it's going from darkness into bright and there's also a bit of a smell, a fresh kind of smell.

When is the last time you cried?

I cry a lot. I'm a very emotional person. Probably last week sitting in the car. Sometimes I just kind of reflect on the past few weeks and it hits me and I have a bit of a cry to myself.

What traits do you least like in others?

Bitchiness and dishonesty.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

Sometimes I am very, very giving. It's not that I don't like it but sometimes I can be very giving to the wrong people. You can be left with the energy drained out of you from giving all your time and energy possibly to people who maybe didn't deserve it.

Do you pray?

I don't pray, but I believe when someone passes that their spirit is still there and I talk to people who I have lost in the past, my nanny and granda, and friends and family

What would cheer up your day?

The Dublin granny riddle video. Anytime I feel down, I look it up on YouTube and I laugh. She's passed now, Lord rest her, but she just cracks me up. I show it to absolutely everybody.

What quote inspires you most and why?

Years ago my brother quoted this one, and it stuck in my head: 'Don't be a coward, fearful and weak, be the last one to quit, and the first one to speak. Don't hide your face from the light of day, be courageous in life and stay that way, because life is worth living from your birth to your grave.'

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Sandymount strand. I find a lot of peace there.