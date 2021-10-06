Bach and Bhangra come together in joyful collaboration between Mayo cellist and Canadian dancer

The video is gaining traction online
Gurdeep Pandher and Patrick Dexter teamed up for a joyful collaboration. Picture: Youtube

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 14:00
Nicole Glennon

A Mayo cellist and a Canadian Punjabi dancer have teamed up in a cheerful collaboration.

The video, which is gaining traction online, features social media sensation Gurdeep Pandher busting some moves to Irish musician Patrick Dexter’s beautiful rendition of Bach.

In the video, Mr Pandher looks to his right to share a little wave with Mr Dexter, before he begins dancing.

The dancer, who is based in Yukon, Canada has risen to fame for his joyful videos in which he performs traditional dances in unorthodox locations.

In one particularly inspired video, Mr Pandher dances Bhangra on a frozen lake to celebrate receiving his vaccine against Covid-19.

Mayo musician Patrick Dexter has also been springing up on socials recently with his videos earning millions of views. 

The cellist has blessed our timelines with everything from Clair de Lune, to Bach's Air on the G String and the Leonard Cohen classic Hallelujah.

Viewers are treated to stunning views from the Wild Atlantic Way in Dexter’s videos, while his dog Naoise is also a frequent sight. 

It's no surprise the uplifting videos are striking the right chord.

