Michael Fennelly: 'If you don't go through pain yourself, it's hard to relate to someone who has it'

For many years, former Kilkenny hurler and eight-time All-Ireland winner, Michael Fennelly kept the fact that he was playing with a painful inflammatory disease to himself.

The current Offaly hurling manager was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) - a form of arthritis - when he was just 20 years old.

In the 16 years that have followed, he's been asked to open up about the condition for Arthritis Ireland many times, but it wasn't until he began hearing from parents who had children with the condition that he decided to come on board as an ambassador.

"I wasn't aware there were so many people out there with it who were struggling."

Now, he's speaking up in the hopes it could help loved ones support people with AS.

"If you don't go through pain yourself it's hard to actually relate to someone who has it, it's hard to understand it."

"To loved ones who are with people who have a form of arthritis - you have to have patience. Read up about it, watch my video, try to understand the disease and be as supportive as possible."

Watch Michael's video about ankylosing spondylitis and find out more about Arthritis Ireland's Back In Action campaign at arthritisireland.ie/backinaction

What shape are you in?

I think I'm in good shape. The gyms are back open which is good. I like doing some weights and some resistance training to keep the muscles strong and help my mobility. I found it quite difficult during Covid with no gyms being open - I'm someone who likes to go to the gym and get out of the house to do that bit of exercise.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

It's quite good at the moment, there's always a bowl of fruit in my house, it's something I have replicated from my mother, there was always a big bowl of fruit at home. I love snacking on fruit, and I always have my three main meals and one or two snacks.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Not sure how guilty it is, but I would always have a bit of chocolate at night time with a cup of tea, I can't remember the last time I didn't have it. It'd be a small Twirl or a TimeOut or something. I enjoy sitting down having the bit of chocolate and watching the TV at nine o'clock.

What would keep you awake at night?

I have a busy mind and when I have a lot on I tend to overthink things, some form of stress would be there too in some cases, especially managing an intercounty team, doing a PhD, I've two children now as well, balancing work and lecturing. Sometimes I can take too much on.

How do you relax?

I absolutely love a boxset at night time. If I have a series I really like, I'll be looking forward to sitting down to watch one or two episodes at night, the likes of Vikings, Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Power, Suits, I love all those.

Who is your sporting hero?

I admire people who are at the top of their game, Messi, Ronaldo, Michael Jordan, AP McCoy.. when I was younger, D. J. Carey was someone we all would have admired - the speed of how he played and the skill of how he played. Also, Henry Shefflin when he came on the scene.

What’s your favourite smell?

The smell of fresh-cut grass after mowing the lawn. The plant mint, it has a nice refreshing smell, I've a nice chunk of it at home in a flower pot outside.

When is the last time you cried?

It's a long, long time since I cried, but I was watching a film there a couple of months ago, I've watched it before, Man On Fire, and I think I might have shed a tear, that caught me a bit.

What traits do you least like in others?

People who are negative and drain a room with negative energy. People who have a lot of money but are really tight with their money. That annoys me. I like being around people who are easy-going and are not caught up on the cost of this and that.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Being concerned with other people's opinions when I was a player.

What quote inspires you the most?

"You never see a crowd on the extra mile." The quote explains itself really.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

South Africa - the scenery, the culture. I've been there a couple of times and really enjoyed it.

What would cheer up your day?

I have two sons, one is two and a half, the other is only 20 weeks so, the two and a half year old in particular, just watching him develop and playing, talking, walking, I get a lot of enjoyment out of that. Outside of that just having a drink with friends and having a good laugh.