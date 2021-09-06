Hugh Jackman pays tribute to his ‘extraordinary’ father after his death

'Whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love'
Hugh Jackman's father died on Sunday. (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 14:14
Laura Harding

Hugh Jackman has paid tribute to his “extraordinary” father after his death.

The Greatest Showman star, 52, revealed his father Christopher died on Sunday, which was Father’s Day in his native Australia.

He wrote on Twitter: “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away.

“And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. 


“My dad was, in a word, extraordinary.

“He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith.

“I pray he’s now at peace with God.”

Jackman’s parents moved to Australia from England as part of the Ten Pound Poms migration scheme in the 1960s.

He has previously revealed his mother left Australia and returned to England when he was a child, leaving his father to raise five children alone.

He has since reconciled with his mother and shared a photo of her on Instagram last month.

The Wolverine actor has praised him as a formative presence in his life, previously writing on Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions.

“Who taught me to never stop growing and learning.

“To work hard and realise that preparation is the bedrock for success.

“And above all, to find purpose beyond oneself.

“I love you dad!”


