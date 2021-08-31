'Extra dark please': Ryan Tubridy's fake tan nightmare

Some Dubliners may have spotted a familiar face in the beauty aisles yesterday, as Ryan Tubridy hunted around for a certain brand of fake tan.

"If you saw me running around trying to find fake tan in chemists and around the shops yesterday, that was me,” the broadcaster said on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning.

While there may have been rumours that he was getting prepared for the return of The Late Late Show later this week, Tubridy was in fact simply doing what any good father would - trying to help his daughter out while she was at work.

“I was sent off on a mission by my eldest who is a working gal these days,” he said.

“She’s working in a pub and working very hard and she said 'I haven't got time, could you?'. I had to explain [to the shop assistant] 'it's not for me you know' and they were saying 'oh yeah right'."

Knowing Friday's premiere might be on people’s minds, Tubridy continued the joke.

“No it is for me it's for Friday night. Extra dark please would be lovely.”

Despite his best efforts, the father of two came home empty-handed. “I was unsuccessful in my hunt despite the helpfulness of people around the place,” he said. “It just didn’t work out.”

He said that he did make it home in time to enjoy some telly, however, which no doubt was a welcome break from Friday’s preparations.

RTÉ announced that a small number of tickets are available for the show this week, with 28 vaccinated audience members expected to be permitted into the studio.

Applications for tickets for later airings can also be made on the RTÉ website now, with a spokesperson saying that the station hopes to allow a bigger audience “as and when the Government's public health guidelines permit”.

Though this week’s guest list is still under wraps, Tubridy has promised a "humdinger" of a show.

"It's going to be full of joy and positivity and music and excitement."