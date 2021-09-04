Alison Curtis: If I took a different fork in the road I think I might have been a hairdresser

I’m from Canada and was on my way to do a master’s degree in Glasgow when I got into radio in Dublin. I was with Today Fm for about three months before I got onto the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show and then each year would go by and I’d stay on and my work permit would be renewed. I ended up being on that show for 10 years. Then in 2002 I met my husband, so I never made it to Glasgow.
We all have those moments where we can be a little bit shady or irritable but I feel like you always have to stop and reflect on how you could impact someone. Don’t throw something at somebody that you wouldn’t cope well with.
- Alison Curtis is working with Sports Direct’s Gaelic4Mothers&Others initiative to encourage women to get involved with Gaelic football. See more at ladiesgaelic.ie