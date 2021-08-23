Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she has given birth to twins.
The 29-year-old singer, who is in a relationship with footballer fiance Andre Gray, announced the news in a post to her more than seven million Instagram followers.
The announcement came a day after bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she had welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Pinnock, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, posted a photo of the newborns’ feet and wrote: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”
Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the UK's biggest-selling girl bands.
They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.
Jesy Nelson left the group in December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.