Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 16:02
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she has given birth to twins.

The 29-year-old singer, who is in a relationship with footballer fiance Andre Gray, announced the news in a post to her more than seven million Instagram followers.

The announcement came a day after bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she had welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Pinnock, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, posted a photo of the newborns’ feet and wrote: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the UK's biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Jesy Nelson left the group in December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

