Wedding of the Week: Four-legged friends central to Lauren and Seamie's wedding

The goodwill flowed from friends and family members — including three four-legged ones — on Lauren Garczynski and Seamie O’Shea’s wedding day.

The couple's pets were keen to add animal magic to the occasion.

Sporting a dickie-bow, Lauren’s Pomeranian pooch, Prince, accompanied the bridesmaids up the aisle, while the newlyweds later posed for the camera with their horses Jet and Sleet.

“Prince is 11 and is a huge part of our hearts and just had to be included,” said the bride.

Lauren Garczynski and Seamie O’Shea with Jet and Sleet

Lauren, from Tralee, and Seamie, from Blennerville, were married in St Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, on June 10 by Father Padraig Walsh and held their reception in Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee.

Lauren Garczynski and Seamie O’Shea at Blennerville Windmill

They had originally planned to wed on June 26 last year but postponed their date because of lockdown.

“Our concept for our big day was of course a little bit animal-themed, including the dog and horses," said Lauren.

"But we also just wanted an intimate, no-stress, simple occasion, where we could be with our family and friends after a tough year and just enjoy the happy event.

“We definitely were so lucky to get the 25 people; the restrictions lifted three days before our wedding from 6 to 25, so we were thrilled.”

The bride with her dad, Eddie Garczynski

Helping them celebrate were the bride’s parents Eddie and Ann Garczynski and the groom’s mother and father Mary and Jimmy O'Shea.

Lauren’s friend, Kellie O’Brien, was her maid of honour, while her sister, Kate Garczynski, and another friend, Liz Leen, were her bridesmaids.

Lauren Garczynski and Seamie O'Shea with their wedding party

The groom’s brothers, Kieran and Declan O’Shea, and his friend, Bernard Griffin, were by his side as groomsmen.

Seamie’s nieces Mary-Kate and Kiera O’Shea were the flower girls, while his nephew Hugo O’Shea was the pageboy.

Lauren Garczynski and Seamie O’Shea with Andrew Garczynski, Ann and Eddie Garczynski and Kate Garczynski

Lauren and Seamie met on a night out in the Blasket Bar in Tralee in 2015.

Three years later, Seamie popped the question at Charles Fort during a weekend away in Kinsale, Co Cork, in November 2018. “There, beside the sea, he proposed and I said yes. I’d never felt happier in my life,” said Lauren.

The groom with his parents Mary and Jimmy O'Shea

On her wedding day, Lauren looked super-elegant in an Enzoani Blue dress bought in Áibhéil of Adare, Co Limerick, while Seamie and his party’s suits were from Ryle Menswear, Tralee.

The groom’s father Jimmy lent the couple his vintage Daimler as their wedding car.

The bridal hairstyling was by Aspire salon in Manor West, Tralee, while Kellie, the maid of honour, did Lauren’s makeup and Grainne Howard, makeup artist, ensured the bridesmaids were camera-ready.

Lauren Garczynski and Seamie O’Shea got married in St Brendan's Church

Natalie Maher was behind the lens. “Natalie is simply amazing. She kept the whole day flowing, not just the photos,” said Lauren.

Tralee landmark Blennerville Windmill was one of the wedding album backdrops and the couple also posed outside the groom’s parents’ business, O’Shea’s Gala service station and shop in Blennerville.

Lauren Garczynski and Seamie O’Shea at Blennerville

Every Occasion Florist, Tralee, looked after all the floral arrangements and the cake was by Aga Lesniak, Tralee, Lauren works in childcare and is studying homeopathy and Seamie is a lead supervisor with the company TLI.

Lauren Garczynski wore an Enzoani Blue dress from Áibhéil of Adare. The flowers are by Every Occasion Florist, Tralee and her hairstyling is by Aspire salon in Manor West, Tralee

The Blennerville-based newlyweds had originally planned to honeymoon in Santorini, Greece, and Sorrento, Italy, but have postponed this trip for now and instead honeymooned in Galway.

Newlyweds Lauren Garczynski and Seamie O’Shea

“We also hope to organise a big party next year with all those who couldn't be with us on our day this year,” said the bride.

If you would like your wedding featured, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie