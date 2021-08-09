Florence Pugh arrives in Hollywood… Co Wicklow

Goodbye Patrick Dempsey, hello Florence Pugh.

The Little Women actress posted a view of the famous ‘Hollywood’ sign in Co. Wicklow on her official Instagram account last night and professed her love for “less traffic, greener hills” and “great Guinness.” She arrives in Co. Wicklow to begin filming the Netflix screen adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel The Wonder – a psychological thriller set in a small Irish village seven years after the Great Famine ended.

Pugh's post on Instagram, from the Hollywood sign in Hollywood, Co Wicklow

Pugh’s arrival follows a spate of high-profile productions that have chosen to film in Co. Wicklow this Summer – Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams were seen in Greystones a few weeks ago to film scenes for Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to Disney hit Enchanted.

Elizabeth Banks’ dark comedy Cocaine Bear is also being filmed on location here, where her love of Tayto and ‘Irish life’ has been well-documented since June.

Pugh is yet another high-profile actress to fall in love with Irish countryside. The 25-year-old actress posted videos this morning of her dancing to Kate Bush in her trailer with her adorable dog Billie, who she adopted with her current boyfriend Zach Braff last October.

Pugh, with canine companion, Billie, who appears slightly uncertain of the whole business

The appearance of her dog Billie suggests that Braff might make an appearance by her side soon. Wicklow has become such a magnet for stars this Summer, it will be no surprise if he does.

In the Netflix production, Pugh plays Elizabeth “Lib” Wright, a nurse trained by Florence Nightingale and hired to spend two weeks observing a young girl who is said to have eaten no food at all since her 11th birthday, four months previous and yet, is supposedly healthy and vital, a true wonder child. Lib’s job is to watch the girl day and night to make sure no one is slipping her food on the sly.

The film will be directed by Oscar-winning Chilean director Sebastián Lelio and co-produced by House Production and Element Pictures. It is expected to be released on Netflix sometime next year.

Things to do in Wicklow

Among the many things Wicklow has to offer, the Great Sugarloaf is probably high on Pugh’s list during her downtime from filming; the actress has mentioned in previous interviews that she enjoyed hiking trips with her Granny Pat.

The Blessington Greenway and Ballinastoe Woods walk are both solid options for Pugh to get away to between filming - both locations offer fantastic scenery that could be something from a Lord of the Rings film.

We can’t wait to see what she posts next. Watch this space.