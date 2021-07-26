Home and Away's Dieter Brummer found dead at 45

Australian actor Dieter Brummer, most well-known for playing the character of Shane Parrish on Home and Away, has died at the age of 45.

The actor was found dead by police on Saturday afternoon in Glenhaven, Sydney, after requests for a welfare check. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

VALE | Sad news this afternoon from Sydney with police reporting that Dieter Brummer has passed away aged 45. Popular with fans, Dieter played Shane on #HomeandAway between 1992 and 1996. BTTB's thoughts are with Dieter's family at this time. pic.twitter.com/ZpTUL7r5Yz — Back to the Bay (@backtothebay) July 26, 2021

In a statement on Monday, Brummer’s family said: “We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning.” “He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time.”

Brummer joined the cast of Seven’s Home and Away in 1992. He became a fan favourite during his time on the show, with his character particularly beloved for his romance with Angel, played by Melissa George.

Brummer was nominated for gold and silver Logie awards, in the “most popular actor” category of Australia's domestic television honours for his performance on Home and Away, which he won in 1995 and 1996, and was twice voted “prince of soap” by Dolly magazine readers.

He left the long-running soap when his character was written out of the show in 1996 but continued to act, picking up TV roles in Medivac, Shark Bay, Underbelly, Winners and Losers, and even a 26-episode stint at rival soap, Neighbours, in 2011.

Vale Dieter Brummer, joined the Neighbours alumni in 2012 as Capt. Troy Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💛 pic.twitter.com/JkN6CLvbqQ — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 26, 2021

His acting career declined in later years. At one point, he took up a role as a high-rise window cleaner, saying in an interview with Australia's TV Tonight: “It was a pretty intense time coming out of high school to receive all this fame and adulation. As great as it was I wanted to prove to myself I could get my hands dirty and sweat for a buck as easily as standing around on set, being primped and preened.”

“People say that I’m just a window cleaner; in reality it’s substantially more involved than that … a relatively specialist trade.”

Tributes to Brummer began to flow on Monday as news of the actor’s death broke.

A spokesperson from Australia's Seven network said in a statement: “Home and Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing. Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”