James Patrice: 'I was really shy as a child'

Something creative was always going to be in my pathway. Growing up, I loved languages, writing, and performing. I was very shy as a child and going into drama really gave me confidence and shaped the person I am now. I did drama and french in Trinity after school and I loved it but I lost my way a bit after that. I was working in retail for over three years and I wasn't doing anything creative and then I got into social media and started to realise that you can be creative anywhere. Thankfully, I started digging into media and getting television work. It shows that you need to trust the process. What is for you won't pass you. Don't lose faith.

Putting on skinny jeans is always a challenge but I suppose my greatest challenge was when I had meningitis at aged 10 and nearly kicked the bucket. It was more of a challenge for my family really; to see me go through that and be told that I might not make it. At 10 you do remember things though and it was a huge life lesson for me. It really taught me that life is far too short. It gives you a great perspective and makes you appreciate things more. I think that's why I have such a positive attitude.

The lesson I would like to pass on would be to just enjoy every day. Have a laugh and try to see the positive in things. Remember your ability and your strength and character, know that you are capable of anything you put your mind to, and don't let life get you down. Try to see the glass as half full, even when you've drank half of it already, and remember that a bit of perspective can go a very long way.

The relationships I have with my family and friends are my proudest achievement. I value them greatly. I believe life is all about having fun and sharing it with other people and appreciating and celebrating them. It's so important that you keep those relationships with people and work at them because they are such a big part of who you are.

My family supports everything I do. I grew up in Malahide with my mum Veronica, my dad Jim and my sister Vanessa. We were so fortunate. Anything that Mum and Dad had was always put into Vanessa and me. It's something I'll always be so grateful for and never take for granted.

James Patrice pictured at the launch of the Arnotts SS20 Season Collections, held in Arnotts Department Store, Henry Street, Dublin. Photo: Anthony Woods

I'd like to be remembered for hopefully making people laugh and forget about the crap we face in everyday life. I've been very fortunate in that I've been able to use Instagram to have some fun with different sketches and I love getting messages from people who say my videos help them through a tough time. That's really humbling. You'll never please everyone but to get those lovely comments for me running around in a wig, I find that a real honour.

I have been told that I'm a good listener. If someone has a problem I tend to take time with the person and see how they're feeling. I'm also good at putting people at ease. It's rule number one when you're hosting but it's something I always try to do, be it at work or with friends. When you have everyone on the same page, that's when the fun can happen.

The person I turn to most is my mum. She's just fantastic for advice and she'll listen to you and really perk you up. If you're having a bad day or feeling down, she's the woman to build you up and remind you that you're well able.

When I was a teenager I went to drama with Betty Ann Norton and I remember I was late for class one day and I rang the doorbell and she came on the intercom and asked who it was. I said 'oh, it's just James' and she immediately replied saying, 'you are never just James. You are James. Never forget that' and it was always something that stuck with me. It just goes to show that educators have such power and prevalence with young people.

I'm scared of loneliness. I love to surround myself with friends and family and I love to be busy. I dread the day when I have to sit with my own thoughts and not talk to someone. At the same time, I know it’s important to be comfortable with yourself and as I get older I have. I appreciate my own company more. Sometimes you need it. I'm afraid of loneliness but I also respect the importance of isolation.

If I took a different fork in the road I would like to think I'd still be doing something creative. Perhaps I would have been a teacher or as a kid, I wanted to be a librarian. Nowadays I'm lucky to read a magazine, but I'm sure I would have had a fantastic library.