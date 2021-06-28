Love Island recap: We're already sucking toes

After weeks of build-up, we have finally been introduced to the 'class of 2021' as the iconic Love Island villa reopened for business in sunny Majorca. And what better way to kick it off than with some drama.

Liberty (21) and Kaz (26) were the first islanders to enter the villa. Liberty wants to "change her ways" and find a guy "to treat her right". "Flirty" 26-year-old fashion designer Kaz has a similar goal. "I just want to find my man," her intro reel announced.

The rest of their new roommates, 25-year-old civil servant Sharon; lettings manager Faye, who is also 25; and 22-year-old model Shannon, soon arrived.

The matches

As the female singletons got to know each other around the fire pit (of course it's back) host Laura Whitmore made her first perfectly dramatic entrance. As usual, the Wicklow native looked radiant and we all just need to take a moment to appreciate that off-the-shoulder ensemble.

And that she gave the girls the following advice before sauntering off, unfortunately without one of her partner Iain Stirling's legendary voiceovers.

“Girls, just a little bit of advice from me, if you want to keep hold of your man you may have to graft a little bit harder, that’s all I’m saying.”

The girls were nervous but excited to meet the boys.

Marketing student and Nando’s waitress Liberty said that she was "nervous but excited" to see what "potential" might come through the door as Whitmore prepared to introduce the boys.

Before we knew it, we were introduced to the rest of our islanders, as the girls got ready to step forward for the boy they fancy. If only it was so easy outside of the villa!

One by one, Jake, Aaron, Hugo, Toby and Brad, made their entrance.

Jake and Liberty became the island's first couple.

Water engineer Jake (24) caught the eye of Liberty. We do hope she has "little feet". Rewatch for that insight.

Kaz, who likes “muscles and biceps”, stepped forward for Aaron, who works in high-end events. Faye also put her good foot forward but was quite happy that the 24-year-old chose Shannon, who didn't step forward, instead of her — as he had forgotten the girls' names.

Aaron and Shannon were the second couple put together.

No one stepped forward for Hugo, a 24-year-old PE teacher who chose to couple up with Faye. Toby also failed to get an admirer and promptly stole Faye right from Hugo's arm.

"They're very picky this year," Whitmore joked.

Toby 'stole' Faye from Hugo, who was later matched with Brad.

Sharon was the last to step forward. She finally made her move along with Liberty and Faye, who was chosen by 26-year-old labourer Brad — the second boy with a name memory problem.

Brad proved to be the most popular of the boys.

Hugo was lucky he didn’t choose a pair of white jeans for his arrival, which is apparently his match Sharon's biggest turn-off. Toby and Kaz were the last to be coupled up.

The award-winning moment of the night went to Iain Sterling as Faye and Brad got to know each other after the ad break. When Faye announced that she didn't think Brad, who had forgotten her name and confused her by "talking in circles", might end up to be her husband Sterling remarked: "seems reasonable".

Jake also became the first islander of the series to trip over the decking, which was entertaining in its own right.

The first kiss

It was never going to be smooth sailing of course. As the newly matched and spruced up islanders gathered, a game of dare ensued and the first lip lock of series seven takes place.

Brad didn’t give poor Faye too much of an astounding review, telling the private beach hut camera that it was a “decent kiss” but “it went on a bit too long". In return, however, she rated him a four out of 10.

“One of you must suck the other’s earlobe for 30 seconds,” Sharon read shortly after, as her partner Hugo nervously looked on.

“Earlobe sucking is probably not something I do on the first day that I meet someone. Actually, I don’t do that when I first meet someone,” she said after. She didn’t reveal exactly when in a relationship she usually carries this task out, but maybe we’ll find out soon.

The second “I’ve got a text moment” also arrived before the credits rolled, with Toby receiving a mysterious, but inevitable, message from a new islander — 25 year-year-old marketing executive, Chloe. It turns out it will be "I've got a voice note" this year. Apparently, texting is so 2020.

“Hey boys. How are you? Chloe here. I’ve just arrived and I’m outside the front of the villa. I’d like to take you all on a date but I’ll let you guys decide who wants to come and join me. Hopefully, I’ll see you soon.”

Now there’s a new twist. Did the boys look beside themselves at the thought of leaving their new loves? Of course not, it’s Love Island. It seems okay though since most of the couples are already questioning their match. Tune in to see how the drama unfolds tomorrow.