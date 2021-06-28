Jedward want in on Tadhg Fleming's wedding

Ireland’s favourite bat-catching family is getting a new member, with the announcement yesterday that Tadhg Fleming is getting hitched.

The TikTok star proposed to longtime girlfriend Alannah Bradley over the weekend with a little help from their dog Otie, who posed alongside the couple for a snap that Fleming later posted to Instagram.

“My official partner in crime….shoutout to Otie for all the help. #WeDidAThing,” Fleming wrote for his 678k followers.

The 30-year-old first shot to fame in 2017 after posting a video online of his father Derry trying to run a bat out of their Co Kerry kitchen. Since then, the nation has fallen in love with the Ballymacelligott family, with Fleming amassing over 2.5 million followers on TikTok and 54.6m video views.

And the antics won’t be stopping anytime soon, as the newly engaged couple recently bought a house near the Fleming family home.

Nearly 140,000 people have liked the post since yesterday.

Nearly 140,000 people have liked the announcement post so far, with a host of celebs flooding the comment section with messages, including Laura Whitmore, Suzanne Jackson, Terrie McEvoy, Erika Fox, and Thalia Heffernan.

Even Jedward has gotten in on the celebrations - requesting to be on the wedding playlist.

“Congrats legendary couple, rock the wedding, you better have us on the playlist,” the twins wrote from their Instagram account Jepicpics.

Fleming revealed that his parents had wanted him to propose right away after moving in with Bradley, with his father Derry saying "We were reluctant to let him go, because we didn’t believe in that."

“With the moving in, they wanted me to drop to one knee straight away. Instead, I’ve given them grandchildren of dachshunds and boxers," Fleming told interviewers at the time.

Not much could get between the tight-knit family, who love to bring joy to fans with their videos. “I think we’ve created a hub for people and it’s lovely to see," Fleming told the Irish Examiner last year. "It’s like an invitation into our family life and people love the antics and I think they can relate."

If only we could all get an invitation to the wedding of the year - us, Jedward, and the bats.