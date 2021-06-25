"I can't wait": Vicky Phelan is nearly ready for the road home after her hospital visit on Saturday

The activist gave followers another update on her treatment in Washington
Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 14:28

Vicky Phelan is counting down the days until she can get home to Ireland and see her family, she says in a new video update to her Instagram followers.

The Limerick activist talks a little bit more about the reaction to her treatment on Saturday night, following her video earlier in the week, and thanks her friend Geraldine for making the call and getting her to hospital, adding: "I'm feeling 100% better, I feel like myself again."

Vicky is undergoing a one-year pioneering cancer treatment in Maryland for her cervical cancer.

Vicky shouted out to friends of hers in the Irish community in the DC area that have been looking after her over the past while, including her friend Hilary, for sorting her out with a big batch of veg soup and brown bread, and Cavan woman Fiona, for coming back to DC with gifts from home, including a locket full of very personal charms from Cavan creators Poppy Lockets.

"Fiona wanted to get me one, but Helen, who owns Poppy Lockets, wanted to gift me one, thank you so much, I love this. There's a little camper van in there, a book for education and knowledge, a tree of life, there's a girl and a boy to represent my kids, a cup of tea, for all the cups of tea I've had, that have kept me going over the years."

She then reiterated the good news from earlier this week — she's nearly ready to hit the road and get back home, after an appointment to check on her after Saturday's reaction.

"I'm back into hospital on Tuesday, just to see how everything looks. I'm in then for a scan, and that'll be my last appointment before I go home."

Crossing her fingers, Phelan is visibly enthused about the prospect of flying back home. 

"Can't wait. It'll be two weeks and I'll be heading home, and I can't wait."

Vicky Phelan went for a routine smear test back in 2011, and was told her results were normal. A smear test does not diagnose cervical cancer but an abnormal result would lead to further examinations to test the woman for cancer.

Vicky Phelan: I can now finally get excited about going home in a little over two weeks! 

poppy locketstree of lifecamper van#cancercancer treatmentsmear testscanperson: vicky phelan
