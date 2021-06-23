The weekly shop: Aldi's budget bouncy castle, outdoor furniture sales, and electric grills

Aldi's bouncy castle

Aldi has a big week coming up for parents. From tomorrow, June 24, you can find the Forest Bouncer Inflatable Play Centre in store for €349.99. The ‘bouncy castle’, as the item is better known, can be set up in minutes and includes seven functions. Its inflated size is around 400cm x 285cm x 230cm and it is suitable for ages three to 10.

For the planners out there, the retailer also announced the return of its popular €5 school uniform bundle as part of its back-to-school range. The bundle includes two polo shirts, one round-neck sweater, and either trousers or a skirt for primary school children aged three to 11 years. Find in stores from this Sunday, July 29.

Home Store + More sale

The retailer's hotel linen range is half off this week.

Home Store + More is currently offering 50% off its range of kitchen textiles, bed linens, lightweight duvets, and selected Pyrex dishes both online and in-store. If shopping online, you can also nab a 30% discount on gas barbecues and get free shipping if ordering today.

Indoor/outdoor grill

The grill has five heat settings.

The experts at George Foreman have created a new electric standing grill that you can use both in and outdoors. The grill (€109.99) has five heat settings, room for up to 15 servings of meat and veggies, and it can even be removed from its base for countertop use. Available now from all major electrical retailers.

Penneys swim drop

Find Penneys' new swim range in store now.

Penneys has just released a gorgeous new line of swimwear in store. In the new collection, you can find floral swimsuits from just €8 and bright bikini sets for under €15, as well as sunglasses, hats, and light sundresses.

Asos sale

Until 8am tomorrow, Asos is offering 20% off full-priced purchases completed on its app with the code: VIP20.

Half off outdoor furniture

Get half off JYSK's outdoor furniture range now.

JYSK, located in Cork, Dublin, Laois, Sligo, and Meath, is currently selling its outdoor furniture range for up to 50% off both online and in-store. You can find the above lounge set for €1750 (down from €2299) and more in the sale now.

Lidl hammocks

Last week, Lidl dropped a sturdy-looking hammock in the middle aisles for just €49.99. If you can get your hands on one, an insider says they are well worth a buy.

The retailer also has some kitchen appliance stock coming in this Thursday, June 24. Find air fryers (€49.99), Russel Hobbs blenders (€39.99), and more in-store.