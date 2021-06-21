Say goodbye to pass the parcel: Why children might never play party games again

Parents are putting a pin in pinning the tail on the donkey, and Covid-19 is only partly to blame
One in two parents say blowing out the candles on a cake is not hygienic. Picture: iStock

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 16:17
Denise O’Donoghue

If you grew up playing party games like pin the tail on the donkey, pass the parcel and musical chairs, you might be surprised to learn that many modern children never shared that experience.

New research from Betty Croker suggests millennial parents are turning away from classic party traditions in favour of sushi platters, prosecco for parents, and even professional photographers.

They found as many as 45 percent of modern children have never pinned a tail on a donkey, 44 percent have never played an old-fashioned game of musical chairs and 39 percent never played pass the parcel.

Modern birthday parties are likely instead to include hiring a venue, balloon walls and archways, and entertainers dressed as princesses or superheroes.

Half of the parents surveyed say the reason they do not have traditional party games is because they are too competitive. Of the 2,000 parents surveyed, 36 percent said they experience pressure in the playground from other parents to outdo each other, while 27 percent say some parents have more cash to splash on parties for their kids these days.

Covid-19 is to blame for some changes too, as parents worry about spreading germs.

One in two parents says blowing out the candles on a cake is not hygienic while almost a third (32 percent) would worry about their child eating a slice of a cake that had been blown on.

Of the parents surveyed, 34 percent fear the tradition of blowing out candles on the birthday cake is in danger of dying out.

Sushi, carrot sticks and hummus, marquees in the garden, pinatas, unicorn horses, pizza delivery and farm animals to pet also emerged among the list of modern party traditions.

Betty Crocker commissioned the research in celebration of their 100th birthday.

