9 times Monica Lewinksy poked fun at herself on the Internet to teach us about life

She has just signed a production deal with 20th TV, which comes as she works on the latest installment the American Crime Story anthology series, Impeachment: American Crime Story for the company.

Lewinsky describes herself as “patient zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale." Her Ted Talk The Price of Shame has been viewed over 11 million times.

She's a gif and a meme but most of all, Monika Lewinsky is one of the funniest people on Twitter. Over the last decade, Lewinksy has turned her experience with President Bill Clinton into a tool for learning... by making a joke about it.

1. I have a joke about an intern

In July last year, Mia Farrow announced that Lewinksy had 'won the internet' with her quip about interns.

i have an intern joke and it... nevermind. https://t.co/SCHRGYVIJV — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2020

2. Bad career advice

Responding to a question about the best job advice she had ever been given by organisational psychologist Adam Grant, Lewinsky's reply was retweeted 63,000 times.

an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume. 😳 — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) July 14, 2019

3. Sly knowingness

In May of this year, the account UberFacts asked its 13 million followers to admit, “What’s the most high-risk, low-reward thing you’ve ever done?” Monica replied with an emoji that is described as 'sly knowingness'.

4. How old is too old?

When Sarah Cooper tweeted that making mistakes over and over again could be actually, kind of fun, Monica stepped in.

5. She is a musical fan

Delightfully, she knows Hamilton.

🎵 i put myself back in the narrative. 🎶 https://t.co/n3F47ydBCQ — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) July 3, 2020

6. She is just like us

Monica found Zooming in the early stages of the pandemic problematic too.

a cautionary tale: when zooming on phone, pay extra attention to replying privately vs everyone. was thrilled to share i was still in pj's sans bra with my TED speaker community. — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) June 25, 2020

7. She is a muse

She is mentioned in over 125 rap songs: a tool she uses to introduce herself to Generation Z.

i'm the chick from over 125 rap songs... 😉 https://t.co/0jxLPqqlz7 — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

8. She claps back

While the world was watching The Clinton Affair, so was Monica.

9. She's coffee conversation

The poor man at Lewinsky's coffee shop got a fight recently.