The writer, speaker and activist has signed a producing deal with 20th TV 
9 times Monica Lewinksy poked fun at herself on the Internet to teach us about life

 Monica Lewinsky attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty Images

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 13:50
Ciara McDonnell

She has just signed a production deal with 20th TV, which comes as she works on the latest installment the American Crime Story anthology series, Impeachment: American Crime Story for the company. 

Lewinsky describes herself as  “patient zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale." Her Ted Talk The Price of Shame has been viewed over 11 million times. 

She's a gif and a meme but most of all, Monika Lewinsky is one of the funniest people on Twitter. Over the last decade, Lewinksy has turned her experience with President Bill Clinton into a tool for learning... by making a joke about it. 

1. I have a joke about an intern

In July last year, Mia Farrow announced that Lewinksy had 'won the internet' with her quip about interns. 

2. Bad career advice

Responding to a question about the best job advice she had ever been given by organisational psychologist Adam Grant, Lewinsky's reply was retweeted 63,000 times. 

3. Sly knowingness

In May of this year, the account UberFacts asked its 13 million followers to admit, “What’s the most high-risk, low-reward thing you’ve ever done?” Monica replied with an emoji that is described as 'sly knowingness'.

4. How old is too old? 

When Sarah Cooper tweeted that making mistakes over and over again could be actually, kind of fun, Monica stepped in. 

5. She is a musical fan 

Delightfully, she knows Hamilton.

6. She is just like us

Monica found Zooming in the early stages of the pandemic problematic too.

7. She is a muse

She is mentioned in over 125 rap songs: a tool she uses to introduce herself to Generation Z.

8. She claps back 

While the world was watching The Clinton Affair, so was Monica. 

9. She's coffee conversation

The poor man at Lewinsky's coffee shop got a fight recently. 

More in this section

