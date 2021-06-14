Jedward call Louis Walsh ‘a cold-hearted two-faced bitch’

It comes as Walsh admitted to telling Girls Aloud to lose weight as he announced he wants to find a new girl group
Jedward has hit out at former manager Louis Walsh

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 07:50
Denise O’Donoghue

Twins John and Edward Grimes have hit out at their former manager following an interview that was published with Louis Walsh at the weekend.

Walsh is a former judge on The X-Factor, which catapulted Jedward to fame in 2009. Walsh was their mentor on the show and later became their manager until 2013. He has also managed Boyzone, Westlife and Samantha Mumba.

Walsh recently revealed he is looking for a new girl group to manage, looking for both talent and a strong attitude in the group, which he says will be aged from 15 up. He plans to hold auditions this autumn.

Louis Walsh. Picture: Moya Nolan
Following the news, Jedward has urged would-be bands to avoid working with Walsh, describing his management style as ‘toxic’ in the wake of comments he made about telling Girls Aloud they needed to lose weight to be successful.

“Louis Walsh wants to make another girl band like Girls Aloud who he told had to lose weight! Don't get involved with toxic management,” the twins say on Twitter.

They also criticise the manager’s motives, calling him a “two-faced bitch”.

“Louis Walsh at this point only wants acts to manage to make it look like he's doing something! He's a cold-hearted two-faced bitch who uses his powers for his own benefit!”

Jedward has released four studio albums and represented Ireland in the Eurovision in 2011 and 2012.

